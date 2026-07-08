Samsung opens up Galaxy Z Fold 8 reservations, but the perks just got smaller

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TL;DR Samsung has opened reservations for its upcoming Galaxy devices ahead of the July 22 Galaxy Unpacked event.

Customers who reserve now can receive a $30 Samsung credit when they pre-order, down from the $50 credit offered last year.

Samsung is also running a sweepstakes with ten $500 Samsung.com gift cards, replacing last year’s single $5,000 grand prize.

Samsung has opened reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and other devices ahead of the July 22 Galaxy Unpacked event. As usual, this is a chance for prospective buyers to secure pre-order perks before the company’s latest foldables and wearables are officially announced.

As in previous years, the reservation process doesn’t require an upfront purchase. Instead, interested buyers can sign up now and decide whether to pre-order the new devices later.

This year’s reservation offer includes a $30 Samsung credit that can be used toward eligible accessories and other products during checkout when you pre-order your reserved device. Samsung is also advertising up to $1,230 in total savings, though that figure includes eligible trade-in discounts and other promotional offers, which will vary by device and purchase.

Samsung’s reservation incentives are slightly less generous than those the company offered for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 series last year. The company previously offered a $50 Samsung credit with eligible pre-orders, while this year’s bonus has been reduced to $30.

Samsung has also drastically scaled back its accompanying sweepstakes. Instead of offering a single $5,000 Samsung.com gift card as it did last year, this year’s promotion will award ten winners a $500 Samsung.com gift card each.

Reservations are now available on Samsung’s website and in the Shop Samsung app and will remain open until pre-orders begin following the July 22 Unpacked event.

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