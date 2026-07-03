Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 prices just leaked, and your wallet won't be happy

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak claims the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could start at €1,999, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 may cost €2,199 and €1,299, respectively.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is rumored to feature a wider cover display, potentially addressing one of the biggest complaints about previous Fold models.

The leak also reveals alleged European pricing for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, though none of the prices are official yet.

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place on July 22, where the company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8, along with the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2. We’ve already seen a steady stream of leaks covering everything from design changes to new features, but one of the biggest unanswered questions has been how much these foldables will cost. Now, a fresh leak may have filled in that blank.

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could start at €1,999 ($2,287) for the 256GB model, while the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may begin at €2,199 ($2,516) with the same storage. The Fold 8 Ultra is expected to sit at the very top of Samsung’s lineup, offering more RAM and storage than the standard model. That’s the kind of upgrade that typically comes with a higher asking price. Here’s how the leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 pricing compares with the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s launch prices in Europe:

Storage Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra Leaked EU pricing Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 EU pricing (at launch) Storage 256GB

Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra Leaked EU pricing €2,199

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 EU pricing (at launch) €2,099

Storage 512GB

Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra Leaked EU pricing €2,399

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 EU pricing (at launch) €2,219

Storage 1TB

Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra Leaked EU pricing €2,799

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 EU pricing (at launch) €2,519



The Galaxy Z Flip 8, meanwhile, is tipped to start at €1,299 ($1,486) for its 256GB variant. That said, Samsung doesn’t directly convert its European prices into US dollar prices, so the eventual US pricing could differ significantly from these converted figures. Take a look at how the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 8 prices compare with the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s launch prices in Europe:

Storage Samsung Galaxy Flip 8 Leaked EU pricing Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 EU pricing (at launch) Storage 256GB

Samsung Galaxy Flip 8 Leaked EU pricing €1,299

Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 EU pricing (at launch) €1,199

Storage 512GB

Samsung Galaxy Flip 8 Leaked EU pricing €1,499

Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 EU pricing (at launch) €1,319



The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is perhaps the most interesting of the three phones. Rumors suggest Samsung is introducing a wider design that should make the outer display feel more like a regular smartphone’s. If you’ve ever found previous Galaxy Fold cover screens a little too narrow for comfortably typing out messages or browsing the web, this could be one of the biggest quality-of-life upgrades the series has seen in years.

The same report also includes pricing for Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 9 could start at €409 ($468) for the 40mm Bluetooth model, with the LTE version reportedly costing €459 ($525). The larger 44mm variants are said to start at €439 ($502) for the Bluetooth model and €489 ($560) for the LTE model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE is tipped to carry a €749 ($857) price tag.

As always, it’s worth keeping expectations in check. WinFuture says the prices come from retailer sources and represent European launch pricing, but nothing is official until Samsung makes the announcement. Regional pricing can also vary considerably, so there’s no guarantee buyers in the US or other markets will see the same numbers.

That said, higher prices wouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Smartphone makers continue to face increasing component costs, particularly for memory, and those expenses often end up being reflected in retail prices. If the latest rumors are accurate, Samsung may ask buyers to pay a little more for its newest foldables — but whether the rumored design improvements and hardware upgrades are enough to justify that premium is something we’ll find out soon enough.

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