Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra tipped to match OPPO's nearly invisible crease

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly redesigned the hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series to reduce the display crease significantly.

Tipster Ice Universe claims that both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will have a crease comparable to the OPPO Find N6.

Samsung’s new foldables are just a few weeks away, and today’s leak brings some good news about the design of the bendy flagships.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 series will feature a redesigned hinge that dramatically improves crease visibility. The leaker claims that the hinge on both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra is in line with OPPO’s mostly invisible crease on the Find N6.

Ice Universe/X

Samsung has reportedly redesigned the folding mechanism to make the opening and closing action feel more deliberate. However, the tipster notes that the foldables may no longer stay propped open at certain angles as easily as previous Galaxy Z Fold models. It’s unclear why that’s the case, but if accurate, we may see users having issues using Samsung’s famous “Flex Mode.”

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Moreover, the tipster claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series achieves “top-level” crease performance comparable to the OPPO Find N6 (pictured above) and that it “far exceeds” the crease performance of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

This is not the first time Ice Universe has claimed Samsung has made major improvements to the crease on its next-generation foldables. What’s new this time is the revelation that the improvement won’t be limited to a single model. Ice Universe specifically refers to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and confirms that both the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, expected to be Samsung’s rumored wider foldable, and the premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will benefit from the same near-crease-free display.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 made progress in reducing the crease compared to earlier models, competitors like OPPO have continued to raise the benchmark. If Samsung manages to match that level, competitors like OPPO would lose one of the few remaining advantages they have held over Samsung’s lineup.

As always, it’s worth treating these claims with some caution until Samsung makes things official.

Follow