Latest Galaxy Z Fold 8 renders show why you may prefer this shape over the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Two leaks have provided new renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The first leak shows off the phone in its folded and unfolded states.

The second leak compares the foldable to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

It’s been a busy few days for Galaxy Z Fold 8 leaks. Yesterday, the specs for Samsung’s wide foldable were revealed. The day before that, a leak dove into the camera details of all three Samsung foldable models. If you have had enough yet, another leak provides a new look at the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Two new renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 were shared by reliable tipster Ice Universe (1, 2) on X. The first image showcases the phone in its folded and unfolded states. While the second render compares the Fold 8 to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Unfortunately, these renders were not accompanied by new information. However, due to earlier leaks, we know that the device is expected to measure 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm when closed. When open, the handset is said to expand to 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm. It’s also believed that the Fold 8 will weigh 201g. For comparison, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s measurements are 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm, and it weighs 214g.

A better comparison might be the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which measures 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9mm when folded. When unfolded, we’re looking at 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2mm. The current-gen Samsung foldable also weighs 215g. So, it looks like we can expect the Fold 8 to not only be shorter and wider, but also lighter and a little thicker.

The Fold 8 is expected to launch during the next Galaxy Unpacked. Rumors have been pointing to July 22, and a recently spotted voucher in the Samsung Members app for Malaysia appears to have unintentionally confirmed the date.

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