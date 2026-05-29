The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be creaseless after all

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak claims Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 series will have a far slimmer crease than initially expected.

Suggestions by Ice Universe now point to a smoother display as “impressive” as the OPPO Find N6.

The series, expected to consist of two foldables, could debut as soon as July.

Reducing or eliminating the crease on foldable phones’ inner displays is the next design holy grail. While some companies have minimized this aesthetic blight on their newer models, the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series still trail behind. However, a teaser by a notable industry leaker suggests that this could be about to change.

Per leaker Ice Universe’s latest post on X, they claim that the “crease control” on Samsung’s new foldable line is “just as impressive as that of the OPPO Find N6.”

Do you care about a foldable phone's crease? 12 votes Yes, I must have a crease-free screen. 17 % It depends how large the crease is. 50 % No, I value the screen quality and size over any crease. 25 % Other (elaborate in the comments). 8 %

Notably, this contradicts what the leaker posted earlier this month, claiming that the “Galaxy Z Fold 8 series doesn’t have a Privacy screen, doesn’t support the S Pen, and the crease doesn’t improve much.” They do clarify that they were referring to the initial version in this particular post, and that the ” last new version has significantly improved the crease.”

It’s rather daring to suggest that Samsung’s latest foldable could emulate the OPPO Find N6’s “Zero-Feel Crease.” The Chinese foldable, launched in March, has an almost imperceptible screen ripple when it’s fully extended and remains one of its core selling points. However, it wouldn’t be beyond Samsung’s capabilities.

The company’s Display division demonstrated a crease-free display at CES 2026 earlier this year, suggesting that it’s actively working on a solution to the least aesthetically appealing aspects of the form factor. It didn’t confirm that this tech would appear on its next-gen foldable, though.

Ice Universe also doubles down on a previous Weibo post, noting that the “original Fold 8 has been renamed to Fold 8 Ultra, while the original Fold 8 Wide has been renamed to Fold 8,” a decision that was “made only recently.”

Notably, none of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series’ details have been confirmed as yet, and we’re still a while away from its expected launch in July. But this latest leak should excite those who’ve been holding out for a smooth-faced Z Fold.

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