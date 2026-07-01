Samsung may have accidentally confirmed the date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Members app is offering vouchers for the “next foldable” and “next wearable” to users in Malaysia.

The vouchers are valid from July 22 to October 4.

The next Galaxy Unpacked event will likely take place on July 22 since that’s when Samsung could open pre-orders for the new foldable phones and Galaxy watches.

Samsung is expected to launch its latest lineup of foldables and smartwatches at a Galaxy Unpacked event soon. While we’ve seen leaks suggesting a July 22 date for the event, it seems Samsung itself is now hinting at that same date.

The Samsung Members app in Malaysia is showing up new notices for some users, offering vouchers of RM 700 (~$170) (h/t Hitech Century). The notice states that the voucher can be redeemed when a user purchases their “next foldable.” The voucher is valid from July 22 to October 4 on the Samsung online store, and from August 11 to October 4 when shopping in-store.

This could obviously mean any foldable device, but the “next foldable” phrasing, along with the validity, makes it more likely that it’s intended for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 phones instead.

There’s another voucher for RM 200 (~$50) as well, which can reportedly be redeemed towards the purchase of the “next wearable.” This voucher is also valid from July 22 to October 4.

The July 22 date, along with the fact that the vouchers are applicable toward the purchase of the “next foldable” and the next Galaxy Watch, makes it highly plausible that Samsung will in fact hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22. Since the company could open pre-orders for the phones after the Unpacked event, users will be able to redeem the vouchers straightaway.

The company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 as its first wide foldable phone alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 at the event. We’ve already reported on several leaks about the phones, including dummy units and all the Z Fold and Flip cases Samsung could offer.

The Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra could come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, while the Z Flip 8 is expected to feature the Exynos 2600 in at least some regions. We also know that the Z Fold 8 is expected to be surprisingly lightweight and to feature a 50MP primary and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The Z Fold 8 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to pack a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are also expected to launch at the same event. Leaks suggest there won’t be a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic this year. The Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2, on the other hand, have been leaked quite a bit. We’ve seen the colors for the watches, as well as the various band styles and colors Samsung could launch alongside its upcoming smartwatches.

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