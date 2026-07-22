Samsung's newest foldables are first in line for Gemini Intelligence upgrades

TL;DR Gemini Intelligence is becoming more capable, letting Samsung’s latest foldables perform real-world tasks like ordering food, booking tickets, and understanding on-screen content.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 get Gemini-first perks, including the pre-installed Gemini Notebook app and a free six-month Google AI Pro subscription.

Gemini is also expanding beyond Samsung’s phones, with wrist-raise activation on the Galaxy Watch 9, and support for Samsung’s upcoming intelligent eyewear later this year.

Google has bigger ambitions for Gemini than simply answering questions. Through Gemini Intelligence, it’s steadily evolving into a system-level Android assistant that can understand context, work across apps, and complete tasks on your behalf. A few months ago, we reported that Samsung’s next foldables could become the perfect playground for Gemini Intelligence. Now that the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are official, that prediction has turned out to be spot on.

The biggest change is that Gemini is becoming much more action-oriented. Rather than simply telling you how to do something, it can now help get the job done. The assistant can carry out tasks such as ordering food or booking event tickets while also understanding what’s currently on your screen. So if you’re chatting with friends about dinner plans, for example, Gemini can use that context to help you find a restaurant or complete a booking without making you jump between multiple apps.

For now, though, these task automation capabilities will be available only in the US and Korea, so users in other regions will have to wait a little longer before trying them out.

Google

The recent NotebookLM makeover is another example of that broader push. After rebranding the research tool as Gemini Notebook, the app now comes pre-installed on Samsung’s latest foldables. That makes a lot of sense. Gemini Notebook is designed for reading documents, organizing research, and working across multiple sources at once. Those tasks naturally benefit from a larger display, making Samsung’s book-style foldables a much better fit than a traditional slab phone.

Google

To encourage people to dive in, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 buyers also get six months of Google AI Pro at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s wearables are getting a Gemini upgrade, too. On the new Galaxy Watch 9, you’ll be able to launch the assistant simply by raising your wrist instead of saying a wake word. It could make interacting with AI feel much more natural when you’re walking, cooking, or carrying something.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The latest Galaxy devices may be getting these features first, but they’re clearly just the beginning. Gemini is also heading to Samsung’s intelligent eyewear later this year, showing that the vision extends well beyond smartphones. The long-term goal is for Gemini Intelligence to feel like a companion that’s available across every device you use.

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