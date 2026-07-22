Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Samsung's latest foldables gain a new way to keep tabs on AI

One UI 9's new AI Assistant Activity dashboard ensures you don't lose sight of AI agents working in the background.
By

Jul 22, 2026 — 9:00 AM ET

Google Discover 1Follow us on Google DiscoverGoogle Symbol 0Add us as preferred source
TL;DR
  • Samsung has officially debuted One UI 9 on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8, introducing a central AI Assistant Activity dashboard.
  • Powered by Gemini Intelligence, the new devices support background app automations, like ordering food or booking event tickets, directly from the context on your screen.
  • The dashboard prevents user confusion by providing a single location to monitor background AI actions and access agent settings.

Samsung is launching the first stable release of One UI 9 with today’s launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8. While we wait for the company to release an official changelog, Samsung has revealed that One UI 9.0 on the new foldables comes with a new AI Assistant Activity dashboard.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra AI Assistant Activity Dashboard 3
Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

One UI’s AI Assistant Activity dashboard sounds very similar to Android 17’s AI-related upgrades to the Privacy Dashboard. The AI Assistant Activity dashboard provides a centralized view of AI automations running on the user’s behalf, enabling them to review AI actions in one place and navigate directly to the relevant agent for additional context and settings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra AI Assistant Activity Dashboard 4
Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The AI Assistant Activity dashboard becomes all the more important when you consider that these new Samsung foldables are the first to ship with Gemini Intelligence, which enables app automations.

Gemini Intelligence on Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Google

On the new Galaxy Z8 series, users can instruct Gemini to carry out tasks within third-party apps. The assistant can carry out tasks such as ordering food or booking event tickets while also understanding what’s currently on your screen. So if you’re chatting with friends about dinner plans, for example, Gemini can use that context to help you find a restaurant or complete a booking without making you jump between multiple apps. These task automation capabilities are currently limited to the US and Korea.

As you can see in the GIF above, tasks can run in the background. This creates scenarios in which users may forget whether an AI assistant is running a task in the background. The AI Assistant Activity dashboard thus becomes invaluable for knowing whether any of these invisible workers are working in the background on your phone, saving you from having to remember the AI app and hunt it down.

News
AIGoogle GeminiSamsungSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 8Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8Samsung One UI
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.