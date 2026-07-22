Samsung launches One UI 9 stable, but your Galaxy S26 will have to wait

TL;DR Samsung has released One UI 9 stable (based on Android 17) for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8. However, Galaxy S26 users must wait for the stable release to roll out to their phones.

Key features in One UI 9 include an AI Assistant Activity dashboard, enhanced Privacy Alerts, a Warranty and Care hub, and seamless iPhone transfers (passwords, passkeys, eSIM) via Smart Switch.

The update also adds My FanCam auto-reframing, Cine LUT color grading (Fold 8 Ultra), an AI-native FlexWindow (Flip 8), and Now Brief security insights.

Samsung has been running One UI 9 betas for the Galaxy S26 series for a while now. Today, with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8, Samsung is also launching One UI 9 stable based on Android 17. Galaxy S26 users will have to wait a bit, though, as you can get One UI 9 stable only on these new foldables for now.

Samsung hasn’t explicitly shared a changelog for all the changes One UI 9 brings over One UI 8. But as part of its foldable launch, Samsung says One UI 9.0 introduces a new AI Assistant Activity dashboard, which sounds very similar to Android 17’s AI-related upgrades to the Privacy Dashboard. The AI Assistant Activity dashboard on the new foldables gives users a centralized view of AI automations running on their behalf, allowing them to review AI actions in one place and navigate directly to the relevant agent for additional context and settings.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

One UI 9 on the Galaxy Z8 series also brings enhanced Privacy Alerts that proactively notify users about potential privacy risks, including unnecessary attempts to access background permissions, helping them respond before those risks become invisible.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

One UI 9 also enables an updated Smart Switch experience, identical to Android 17’s updated Android Switch experience. If you’re coming from an iPhone running iOS 26.6 or later, you can simply scan a QR code on your iPhone to wirelessly transfer data without downloading any additional apps. Smart Switch can now bring over additional data types, including passwords and passkeys, call history, accessibility settings, eSIM data, and more, reducing the time required to set up a new device.

One UI 9 also includes a new Warranty and Care settings hub that makes it easy to enroll and displays information on warranty, diagnostics, and repair requests.

For the new foldables, One UI 9 also brings some new features that are likely to remain exclusive to these foldables for a while before being rolled out to other flagships (if at all).

There’s the new My FanCam feature that automatically tracks a selected subject and reframes footage into a preferred aspect ratio.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

On the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, you also get support for Cine LUT to add cinematic color grading and tone control directly to your video recordings. On the Flip 8, FlexWindow is reimagined as an AI-native interface, so you get apps, insights, and actions directly on the cover screen.

Further, Now Brief on One UI 9 on these foldables surfaces security and privacy insights, helping users stay on top of potential risks and protective actions.

When will One UI 9 stable be released for other Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung hasn’t yet confirmed when One UI 9 stable will be released for other Galaxy devices. Based on previous rollout trends, the Galaxy S26 series will be the second in line for the stable update, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, then even older flagships, and finally the rest of Samsung’s portfolio. We’ll keep an eye on the official changelog and rollout schedule and keep you updated as we learn more.

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