The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series has a clever new trick to rescue your poorly framed videos

TL;DR Samsung’s latest foldables have a new My FanCam feature that lets you reframe a video around a chosen subject after you’ve already recorded it.

Galaxy AI automatically detects people in the scene, allowing you to crop the footage into multiple aspect ratios and have the selected subject tracked throughout the video.

The resulting video isn’t the sharpest, but it’s more than good enough for quickly creating social media posts.

Samsung’s latest foldables are packed with new AI features, but one of the most interesting additions isn’t about writing emails or editing photos. Instead, it’s designed to solve a problem almost everyone has run into after recording a video.

Imagine filming your child at a school performance, your favorite player during a sporting event, or a friend at a concert. When you look back at the footage later, you realize the subject you actually wanted to capture is just one person among dozens in the frame. Normally, you’d be stuck with the original video unless you were willing to manually crop and edit it yourself.

Samsung’s new “My FanCam” feature, available on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, aims to do that work for you.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

I got to spend some time trying the feature on both devices, and while it’s not perfect, it’s one of the more practical Galaxy AI additions Samsung has introduced this year.

The feature is available front and center when you go to edit a video. You can open it by tapping the Galaxy AI button in the editor and selecting My FanCam. Galaxy AI then analyzes the footage and automatically recognizes various subjects in the frame, presenting them as selectable options.

From there, you simply tap the person you’d like the video to follow.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Before processing begins, Samsung also lets you choose how you’d like the final video to be framed. You can export it in either a horizontal or vertical layout and pick from several aspect ratios, including 1:1, 3:4, 9:16, 2:3, 3:5, 4:5, and 5:7. Once you’ve made your selection, tapping Follow prompts Galaxy AI to crop and reframe the footage so the chosen subject remains the focus throughout the clip.

The result feels a bit like having someone behind the camera constantly tracking your subject. In my brief testing on both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the feature worked pretty well at automatically recognizing people and keeping the selected subject in focus in the frame. It’s easy to imagine using it after filming kids playing sports, pets running around, or someone walking across a crowded scene.

That said, there are some compromises. Because the feature digitally crops into an existing video and uses AI to keep the subject in focus, the processed footage doesn’t look quite as sharp as the original recording. I probably wouldn’t use it for footage I plan to edit professionally, but it’s good enough for quick social media posts or casual sharing.

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