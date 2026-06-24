Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra looks on track for a September launch

TL;DR According to a new report, Apple will start mass production of the foldable iPhone Ultra in late July.

The company has fixed issues with the hinge, and the phone is on track for a September launch.

Unlike most years, when Apple users are largely thinking about what the company has in store with the vanilla and Pro iPhones, this time it’s the foldable iPhone Ultra that’s the center of attention. We’ve already seen detailed leaks of the company’s first foray into foldable smartphones, and now we’re getting some more information about the production timeline, as well.

According to a report from The Elec, Apple has finalized the key specifications for the iPhone Ultra and it’s expected to go into mass production by the end of July. This is great news, because there were rumors that the company might delay the launch due to issues with the hinge.

The outlet cites an official from the Taiwanese industry who said that there were slight noises coming from the hinge after durability tests, but “most of these issues have now been resolved.” It further adds that the iPhone Ultra has passed the final verification stage, and things seem to be on track for a September launch.

Apple has approved a shipment of foldable display units manufactured by Samsung Display, and preparations for mass production are completed up to the module stage, per the report. Meanwhile, it also mentions that the hinge for the upcoming iPhone is being designed and supplied by Taiwan’s Hsinchu Hsing and the US’s Amphenol.

With mass production ready to begin, Apple seems likely to launch the iPhone Ultra at its September event, though some analysts suggest the company might postpone the actual beginning of sales of the phone. The company is also expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max at the same event. Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air will probably debut sometime in 2027.

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