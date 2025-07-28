I returned to Pokémon Go after 4 years, and it's just as painful to play as ever

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

I’ve been playing Pokémon Go on and off since the day the mobile game came out in 2016. As a result, I’ve seen its changes over the years — from the introduction of new creatures to catch, the launch of community days and raids, and plenty of other new features.

But there’s a reason that I would take breaks from the game, including my four-year pause between 2021 and 2025. Pokémon Go has an accessibility problem. When I started playing it again a few weeks ago, I was disappointed to find that these issues have still not been resolved.

Pokémon Go is more difficult to play for certain people

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

Pokémon Go’s premise as an augmented reality (AR) mobile game is really interesting and encourages people to go out and explore the areas around them. But certain mechanics make the game more difficult for people to play, especially when it comes to the need to walk certain distances.

The game can be particularly challenging to people with disabilities and certain chronic illnesses. As my pain disorder has gotten worse over the years and I’ve developed chronic migraines, the game’s inaccessibility continues to pose a significant barrier. But disabled people aren’t the only ones left out.

People who live in rural areas and areas with crime also face challenges playing the game. In rural areas, the density of Pokéstops and gyms can be really low. Meanwhile, if you live in an area with crime, walking around with your phone out isn’t feasible.

The game is difficult to play for people with disabilities and chronic illness, as well as those that live in rural areas or places with crime.

While I don’t live in a rural area, the density of gyms and stops where I live is noticeably low. My friend who stays in a small mining town has remarked on this low density, even though his town also has few stops. I also live in an area where crime is significant — so even when I have the energy to take a walk, I mostly walk around the park in my complex rather than venture out into the streets where I have had several bad encounters.

I’ve also seen screenshots from places like Santa Monica in the US and Osaka in Japan where the density of stops and gyms is astounding. Even in Cape Town’s busy malls and large public spaces, this type of density isn’t seen.

The pandemic showed us a more accessible game is possible

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Pokémon Go saw a resurgence during the COVID-19 lockdown. People had more time on their hands, but weren’t venturing out as much. As a result, we saw the introduction of remote raid passes and a larger radius that allowed you to interact with stops and gyms from further away.

But by June 2021, Niantic reversed many of these changes — as detailed in a blog post by the company. It removed the increased incense effectiveness and the increased distance for interacting with gyms and stops. It also later introduced features like Routes and a Go Pass that place an emphasis on walking certain distances. Even the free daily incense players now receive only works if you’re moving (and circling your apartment won’t suffice).

The pandemic saw significant changes to the game, but many of these were reversed.

Remote raid passes are still in the game, but you no longer get them from spinning gym discs. While you may rarely get them from research breakthroughs, they’re now mostly a paid item. There are ways to earn coins in Pokémon Go, but this depends heavily on your ability to visit gyms and place your Pokémon there.

While many will argue that moving is the entire point of Pokémon Go, the game’s premium purchases show that accessibility is available in the name of monetization. I can get multiple incubators, as well as incubators that require less walking to hatch an egg, so long as I buy them. Pokéballs are also available for purchase. If you buy the deluxe pass for the month, you also get significantly more rewards for the same amount of effort as free players (such as 50 balls instead of 15 at the beginning of July’s Tier 2 stage of the pass).

Pokémon Go is leaving out a lot of potential players

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I keep coming back to Pokémon Go, so what I really want is the developers to meet me (and many others) half way. Right now, many players resort to spoofing to access areas with more stops, play with friends, and cover certain distances in the game. But this can land you with a ban — and I’m not really comfortable with side-loading an app when I don’t know the trustworthiness of the source.

Increasing accessibility benefits everyone and would probably encourage a lot more players to log onto the game. This could also increase revenue — in fact, 2020 became Pokémon Go’s highest-grossing year at the time and, according to Statista, remains its top year.

I occasionally spend money in Pokémon Go. I’d spend more money if I knew I was able to really engage with the game more, rather than facing so many frustrations due to where I live. But right now, I hoard items because I don’t know when I’ll feel well enough to go to the few places that include gyms and stops.

I know I'd spend more on the game if I could meaningfully engage in it, rather than hoarding key items.

There are a few things that the developers could do to improve the game for players facing similar challenges. The ability to trade with friends from far away is one potential avenue. Allowing players to gift specific items to their friends could also help balance things out. Reducing the distance to interact with stops would be great.

My current solution is to attempt to nominate a Pokéstop near my apartment, but I need to be level 37 to do this, and I’ve been stuck at 36 for a very long time. But this won’t help with the overall density of Pokéstops in the area, since submissions need to be located on public property and at a point of interest.

To the game’s credit, my Route submission, which aimed to give people a short route that is quieter and more accessible than the current ones in my neighborhood, was accepted. But I do think the game needs changes to make it easier for people to play in general since a lot of people are left out.

I might need to accept that Pokémon Go will never be a game I can meaningfully engage in due to my health challenges and where I live. But this doesn’t mean I’ll stop hoping that the developers will make efforts to include more people. Lockdown showed us that this was possible, and the game earned more than ever during that time.

