Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets its April 2023 security update

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the clamshell foldable. We’ll detail the current software version for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and let you know if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung’s update release schedule usually varies slightly per variant and carrier.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched with Android 12 and One UI 4.1.1. Samsung will offer four major Android OS updates and five years of security patches for the device. Current stable version: Android 13

Android 13 When will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 get Android 14? November or December 2023 (Estimated)

Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 update April 4, 2023: The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now getting the April 2023 security patch. According to SamMobile, the update bears firmware version F721U1UES2CWC9 and has arrived in the US. The outlet adds that this update is currently landing on T-Mobile devices.

To check if the update is available for your device, head to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install.

Previous Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 updates March 17, 2023: The March 2023 security patch has come to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in a variety of countries around the world. SamMobile reports that the firmware version number is F721BXXS2CWB5

February 20, 2023: The latest handset to get Samsung's One UI 5.1 update is the Galaxy Z Flip 4. According to Phone Arena, carrier-locked models in the US including AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Cricket, C Spire, and Cellular South are getting the update right now. Other carriers are expected to get it in the following days. With One UI 5.1, users will find changes to Expert RAW, a new weather widget, and more. The new update comes with firmware version F721U1UEU1CWAC.

January 19, 2023: Samsung is rolling out January's security update for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (via XDA Developers). This month's update is available at the moment for devices on Dish, MetroPCS, T-Mobile, and Tracfone. The patch comes with firmware version F721U1UES1BWA2 and delivers fixes for over 50 security issues. Other variants should be getting the update in the next few days.

December 29, 2022: The latest security update has arrived for US variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (via SamMobile). December's update comes with firmware version F721USQU1BVL9 and provides fixes for almost 100 security vulnerabilities.

November 11, 2022: Unlocked versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have started to receive the stable Android 13 update, which comes with Samsung's One UI 5 software. The update brings all the new Android 13 features, adds the November 2022 security patch, and brings some exclusive Samsung features such as stackable widgets, Bixby Text Call, Maintainance mode, and more.The catch is that the update is currently going out only to those who beta-tested the software. However, it should reach regular users soon. The update carries firmware version BVK3.

October 20, 2022: First released for Samsung's last generation of foldables, the October security patch finally rolled out to Galaxy Z Flip 4 owners in the US. According to SamMobile, the Flip 4 will receive firmware F721USQS1AVII. The patch will fix over 47 privacy and security vulnerabilities.

September 30, 2022: Samsung just made it and finally delivered the September 2022 security patch to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Android Headlines reported. The update bears firmware version number F721NKSU1AVIA in Korea. Speaking of Korea, the update is rolling out in Samsung's home market and several other Asian countries.

September 1, 2022: Samsung issued a day-one patch for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, according to SamMobile. This update weighed in at 370MB and had firmware version number F721BXXU1AVHH in international markets.

November 8, 2022: Samsung rolled out the November security patch to the Flip 4 (via SamMobile). Firmware version F721BXXS1AVJE was made available to users, fixing dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities. What Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 update are you running? Let us know in the comments. Also, if you've spotted an OTA that we haven't, tip us!

