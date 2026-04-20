Motorola opens the floodgates for its Android 17 beta

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola is expanding its Android 17 beta to more premium devices.

New additions include the Motorola Razr Plus 2025, Motorola Razr Plus 2024, and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

The program is open in key regions including the US, India, Europe, Latin America, and Brazil.

Motorola wasn’t always known for quick Android updates, but that’s changing quickly this year.

The company kicked off its Android 17 beta program back in February, right on Google’s heels. But instead of keeping the beta locked to a tiny handful of devices, Motorola is expanding access. Three new high-end phones have joined in, and they’re all either foldables or flagship models.

You can now try out Android 17 on the Motorola Razr Plus 2025, the Razr Plus 2024 (sold as the Razr 50 Ultra in some regions), and the Edge 50 Ultra.

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Remember, beta builds can be unstable. You might run into broken features, battery issues, or app crashes. Don’t install this on your main phone unless you’re comfortable with possible problems.

Want to join? Motorola uses a simple process. First, create an account on its community website. Next, go to your profile and add your phone’s IMEI or serial number. Join the Motorola Feedback Network, visit the Beta Testing Opportunities page, and send in your application. Then, check your email for approval. If accepted, Motorola will send the beta as an over-the-air update.

If you’re in the US, India, Europe, Latin America, or Brazil, you can apply now. The links are available on Motorola’s official forum.

Check your phone for any system updates, then visit Motorola’s community site. Spots are limited, so act quickly.

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