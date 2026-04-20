Apple and Samsung just got beaten to the Wide Fold punch once again

TL;DR HUAWEI has launched the Pura X Max foldable phone, featuring wide cover and folding displays.

The new phone also has a flexible rear camera setup, featuring a variable aperture main camera and RYYB telephoto shooter.

The unveiling comes a few years after the first wide foldables, and ahead of Apple and Samsung’s own Wide Fold models.

HUAWEI launched the Pura X foldable last year, and it was one of the more interesting releases of 2025. Now, HUAWEI is back with the Pura X Max, and it’s taking aim at Apple and Samsung’s expected wide foldables.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The original Pura X (seen below) was effectively a clamshell foldable held sideways rather than a large, book-style foldable. This clamshell approach meant the cover display was small because it shared space with the camera bump. The new Pura X Max switches to a proper book-style form factor, with a large and wide cover display on the front.

Weibo/HUAWEI

In fact, the Pura X Max has a 5.4-inch outer screen (LTPO, 3,000 nits peak brightness) and a 7.7-inch inner display (LTPO, 3,500 nits peak brightness). Samsung’s rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide could broadly match HUAWEI in this regard, as it’s tipped to have a 5.4-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch folding panel. Meanwhile, the original Pura X had a 3.5-inch outer display and a 6.3-inch folding screen.

HUAWEI

HUAWEI says the new phone has a Kirin 9030 Pro chipset. These recent Kirin chips are generally considered to be a couple of steps behind Qualcomm and MediaTek’s best chips. However, the firm claims a 25% CPU boost, 40% GPU boost, and 70% NPU boost over the Kirin 9020 seen in the original Pura X. The new handset also offers a 5,300mAh battery, 66W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.

Otherwise, the Pura X Max has a triple rear camera setup. Expect a 50MP variable aperture main camera (f/1.4 to f/4.0), a 12.5MP RYYB ultrawide lens, and a 50MP RYYB 3.5x telephoto shooter. The firm is also offering an improved Red Maple color sensor on the back for more accurately capturing color information.

The Pura X Max also runs Harmony OS 6.1 in lieu of Android, supports the firm’s M-Pen 3 Mini stylus, and plays nicely with the DJI Osmo Pocket series of action cameras (e.g., direct content transfer). In terms of durability, you can expect an IP58/59 rating and ultra-thin glass for the foldable display.

Keen on the Pura X Max? The cheapest model is a 12GB/256GB variant, which retails for 10,999 yuan (~$1,613). The most expensive model is a 16GB/1TB variant, which has a recommended price of 13,999 yuan (~$2,053). Needless to say, the RAM crisis and other component price hikes have clearly affected pricing. So don’t be surprised if the phone is significantly more expensive outside China — if it launches in global markets in the first place.

Follow