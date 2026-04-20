Motorola Razr leaks suggests these foldables won't dodge 2026's price hikes

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have revealed the specs for the Motorola Razr 2026 and Razr Plus 2026.

The leak also claims that the base model, Plus, Ultra, and Fold cost $799.99, $1,099.99, $1,499.99, and $1,899.99, respectively.

Motorola’s new Razr lineup is expected to become available on May 21, 2026.

Motorola just recently opened up pre-orders for the Razr Fold for the UK and Europe, with orders scheduled to ship on May 6. If you’re in the US, then you’re probably wondering when Motorola’s new Razr lineup will be available for you. You’re probably also wondering how much these phones will cost. A new leak may have now answered all of your questions.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The folks over at Dealabs have leaked the specs of the vanilla Razr 2026 and US-exclusive Razr Plus 2026. In addition to the Razr and Razr Plus specs, this leak also reveals what could be the US prices for these two models, plus the Ultra and Fold. As a cherry on top, the outlet also shares the US release date for the new Razr series.

To kick things off, here is the full reported spec sheet for the Razr 2026 and Razr Plus 2026:

Razr 2026 Razr Plus 2026 Dimensions

Razr 2026 Closed: 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85 mm

Open: 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25 mm

Razr Plus 2026 Closed: 73.99 x 88.09 x 15.32 mm

Open: 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09 mm

Weight

Razr 2026 188g

Razr Plus 2026 189g

Main display

Razr 2026 6.9″ AMOLED, 120Hz

Razr Plus 2026 6.9″ AMOLED, 165Hz

Processor

Razr 2026 MediaTek Dimensity 7450X (max. frequency: 2.60 GHz)

Razr Plus 2026 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (max frequency: 3 GHz)

RAM / Storage

Razr 2026 LPDDR5X / UFS 3.1

Razr Plus 2026 LPDDR5X / UFS 4.0

Battery

Razr 2026 4,800mAh

Razr Plus 2026 4,500mAh

Wired / wireless charging

Razr 2026 30W / 15W

Razr Plus 2026 45W / 15W

Rear cameras

Razr 2026 50 MP main

50 MP ultrawide

Razr Plus 2026 50 MP main

50 MP ultrawide

Front camera

Razr 2026 32MP

Razr Plus 2026 32MP

Connectivity

Razr 2026 USB‑C, Bluetooth, Wi‑Fi 6, NFC, eSIM and SIM

Razr Plus 2026 USB‑C, Bluetooth, Wi‑Fi 6, NFC, eSIM and SIM

IP rating

Razr 2026 IP48

Razr Plus 2026 IP48

OS

Razr 2026 Android 16

Razr Plus 2026 Android 16



A previous leak shed light on the specs of the Razr Ultra 2026. It’s believed that the Razr Ultra 2026 will have mostly the same specs as the 2025 model. However, the leak suggests that this year’s Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery, which would be a 300mAh improvement.

Moving on to the prices, it looks like we can expect Motorola’s foldables to be more expensive this year. Motorola Razr 2026 (8GB / 256 GB): $799.99

Motorola Razr Plus 2026 (12GB / 256 GB): $1,099.99

Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 (16GB / 512 GB): $1,499.99

Motorola Razr Fold 2026 (16GB / 512 GB): $1,899.99 Both the base model and the Plus have gone up by $100, according to this report. Meanwhile, it appears that the 2026 version of the Ultra will be $200 more than its predecessor. There’s no price hike for the Fold as this is the company’s first book-style foldable.

Finally, it’s reported that Motorola will launch these devices in the US on May 21. Today, Motorola shared a teaser on its social channels, revealing that an official announcement will happen on April 29.

Follow