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Motorola Razr leaks suggests these foldables won't dodge 2026's price hikes
23 minutes ago
- A leak may have revealed the specs for the Motorola Razr 2026 and Razr Plus 2026.
- The leak also claims that the base model, Plus, Ultra, and Fold cost $799.99, $1,099.99, $1,499.99, and $1,899.99, respectively.
- Motorola’s new Razr lineup is expected to become available on May 21, 2026.
Motorola just recently opened up pre-orders for the Razr Fold for the UK and Europe, with orders scheduled to ship on May 6. If you’re in the US, then you’re probably wondering when Motorola’s new Razr lineup will be available for you. You’re probably also wondering how much these phones will cost. A new leak may have now answered all of your questions.
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The folks over at Dealabs have leaked the specs of the vanilla Razr 2026 and US-exclusive Razr Plus 2026. In addition to the Razr and Razr Plus specs, this leak also reveals what could be the US prices for these two models, plus the Ultra and Fold. As a cherry on top, the outlet also shares the US release date for the new Razr series.
To kick things off, here is the full reported spec sheet for the Razr 2026 and Razr Plus 2026:
|Razr 2026
|Razr Plus 2026
Dimensions
|Razr 2026
Closed: 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85 mm
Open: 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25 mm
|Razr Plus 2026
Closed: 73.99 x 88.09 x 15.32 mm
Open: 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09 mm
Weight
|Razr 2026
188g
|Razr Plus 2026
189g
Main display
|Razr 2026
6.9″ AMOLED, 120Hz
|Razr Plus 2026
6.9″ AMOLED, 165Hz
Processor
|Razr 2026
MediaTek Dimensity 7450X (max. frequency: 2.60 GHz)
|Razr Plus 2026
Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (max frequency: 3 GHz)
RAM / Storage
|Razr 2026
LPDDR5X / UFS 3.1
|Razr Plus 2026
LPDDR5X / UFS 4.0
Battery
|Razr 2026
4,800mAh
|Razr Plus 2026
4,500mAh
Wired / wireless charging
|Razr 2026
30W / 15W
|Razr Plus 2026
45W / 15W
Rear cameras
|Razr 2026
50 MP main
50 MP ultrawide
|Razr Plus 2026
50 MP main
50 MP ultrawide
Front camera
|Razr 2026
32MP
|Razr Plus 2026
32MP
Connectivity
|Razr 2026
USB‑C, Bluetooth, Wi‑Fi 6, NFC, eSIM and SIM
|Razr Plus 2026
USB‑C, Bluetooth, Wi‑Fi 6, NFC, eSIM and SIM
IP rating
|Razr 2026
IP48
|Razr Plus 2026
IP48
OS
|Razr 2026
Android 16
|Razr Plus 2026
Android 16
A previous leak shed light on the specs of the Razr Ultra 2026. It’s believed that the Razr Ultra 2026 will have mostly the same specs as the 2025 model. However, the leak suggests that this year’s Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery, which would be a 300mAh improvement.
Moving on to the prices, it looks like we can expect Motorola’s foldables to be more expensive this year.
- Motorola Razr 2026 (8GB / 256 GB): $799.99
- Motorola Razr Plus 2026 (12GB / 256 GB): $1,099.99
- Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 (16GB / 512 GB): $1,499.99
- Motorola Razr Fold 2026 (16GB / 512 GB): $1,899.99
Both the base model and the Plus have gone up by $100, according to this report. Meanwhile, it appears that the 2026 version of the Ultra will be $200 more than its predecessor. There’s no price hike for the Fold as this is the company’s first book-style foldable.
Finally, it’s reported that Motorola will launch these devices in the US on May 21. Today, Motorola shared a teaser on its social channels, revealing that an official announcement will happen on April 29.
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