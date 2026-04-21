Foldable season in full swing: Motorola confirms launch date for new Razr family

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola has confirmed an April 29 launch for the new Razr family.

The company is now teasing the announcement on social media, with a clip showing the new flip Razrs in three distinct finishes.

Moto is expected to launch the standard Razr 2026, the Razr Plus 2026, and the top-end Razr Ultra 2026 at the event.

We’ll also likely get US availability details for the book-style foldable Razr Fold.

2026 might be the year we’ll see more foldable phones than ever before. HUAWEI just kicked off the wide foldable trend, while Samsung and Apple are expected to follow with their own big moves in the coming months.

Amid all this, Motorola isn’t sitting on the sidelines. The company is preparing one of its most ambitious foldable lineups yet, spanning multiple Razr flip models and even its first proper book-style foldable. And now, after weeks of teasers and leaks, Motorola has finally confirmed when we’ll see it all come together.

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In a teaser clip posted across its social media platforms, Motorola has confirmed that its next-generation Razr devices will be unveiled on April 29. The short video posted by the company shows a flip phone unfolding in black, green, and purple colorways, hinting at at least some of the finishes we can expect at launch.

While Motorola hasn’t explicitly named the devices in the teaser, it’s clear we’re getting a full refresh of the Razr lineup. Based on recent leaks, that includes the standard Razr 2026, the Razr Plus 2026, the top-end Razr Ultra 2026, and the book-style foldable Razr Fold, which is already on pre-order in some countries.

We already know most of what we need about the Razr Fold thanks to Motorola’s extensive information campaign, but leaks about the new flip Razrs have also left little to the imagination.

In fact, Dealabs detailed the specs and pricing for the new Razr family just a few hours ago, and if that leak is to be believed, Motorola’s foldables are getting a noticeable price bump this year: Razr 2026 : $799.99

: $799.99 Razr Plus 2026: $1,099.99

$1,099.99 Razr Ultra 2026 : $1,499.99

: $1,499.99 Razr Fold 2026: $1,899.99 That’s a $100 increase for the base and Plus models, and a steeper $200 jump for the Ultra. The Razr Fold is obviously the most expensive, given its form factor.

The same leak also points to a May 21, 2026, release date for the phones in the US. That means you’ll have to wait quite a while to actually get these phones once they’re announced next week.

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