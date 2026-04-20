Survey confirms widespread Pixel battery drain issue, and Google has finally noticed

Joe Maring / Android Authority

One of the principal goals of Google Pixel updates is to fix things, so it can be doubly frustrating when an update makes your Android experience worse. Battery life seems to be the latest sore point. Last week, we noticed growing complaints from Pixel owners who said their phone battery was suddenly draining much faster than usual after the March update. We wanted to know whether this was a fairly isolated issue, so we asked whether you were seeing the same thing.

Our previous story highlighted reports from Reddit and Google’s support forums suggesting the issue wasn’t limited to one handset or two. Complaints appeared to span several Pixel generations, and one theory pointed to a bug that may be stopping affected phones from properly entering a low-power idle state. At the time, that was still just informed speculation from users trying to work out what had changed.

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Since then, Google appears to have formally acknowledged the problem in its Issue Tracker. As shown in a related bug report, the issue is marked as assigned and has P1 priority, which at least suggests it isn’t being ignored. That same report describes a possible cause: the device failing to enter Deep Doze and instead remaining more active than it should while idle. That theory appears in the report description rather than in an official Google status update, so we don’t yet know whether it’s Google’s diagnosis.

However, when you look at the results of our poll, it’s not hard to see why Google felt compelled to take some action. Here’s how your votes broke down: An overwhelming 75.9% from thousands of respondents said their Pixel battery is draining faster after a recent update, compared to just 15.2% who said things are working as before. Many of the other voters hadn’t checked, so this was a pretty conclusive result.

That outcome doesn’t necessarily mean three-quarters of all Pixel owners are affected, since a poll attached to a story about battery drain is always likely to attract people with a problem. Even so, more than 2,000 confirmation votes are hard to dismiss, and it helps explain why Google now appears to be treating the issue seriously. Between the volume of complaints we’ve seen online and the scale of the response here, this looks a lot more like a real widespread bug than a handful of isolated grumbles.

Impossible to pass the day without charging or an external battery.

The comments section of our previous article was much in line with the poll result, with most people saying battery life has clearly worsened since March, sometimes dramatically. A few readers mentioned trying battery saver or digging through settings with little improvement, and a couple said the April update didn’t seem to fix anything either. As commenter thibault.costet put it, “Impossible to pass the day without charging or an external battery, even with battery saver activated and without really intensive usage.”

There were one or two users who suggested they weren’t affected, but this is certainly a widespread enough issue that Google needs to address it with urgency. If your phone suddenly can’t make it through the day, it won’t be long before many people would start considering alternatives from other manufacturers.

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