Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 5: Should you upgrade?

In 2021, Samsung introduced a Wear OS revolution when it launched the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The duo shelved Tizen OS to strengthen Samsung’s partnership with Google on a unified software experience. In 2022, the Galaxy Watch 5 brought plenty of internal upgrades, yet the two lineups share many similarities. If you’re unsure whether you need to upgrade, let’s dig into our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 5 comparison.

Design

The Galaxy Watch 4 ushered in a slew of design changes to Samsung’s smartwatch formula. It simplified the button options and did away with the rotating bezel on the flagship option. If you wanted to keep that feature for another year, you had to pick up the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic instead. The Galaxy Watch 4 also offered smaller dials than its retro-inspired sibling, with 40mm and 44mm options. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available in 42mm and 46mm configurations. Samsung’s standard Galaxy Watch 4 comes in colorful aluminum constructions, while the Classic sports either stainless steel or titanium.

For the base model Galaxy Watch 5, model size choices haven’t changed, which should make sizing an easier prospect. However, the displays themselves are slightly bigger, with the 40mm version growing from 1.19 to 1.2 inches and the 44mm moving from 1.36 to 1.4 inches.

In the latest series, Samsung is rocking the boat in a slightly different direction. The Galaxy Watch 5 still offers two models, but neither features a physical rotating bezel. As mentioned, you can choose a standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in 40mm or 44mm sizes, or step up to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which comes exclusively in a 45mm design and a 1.4-inch display. The designs are very similar at a glance, with rounded displays, sizable bezels, and a pair of buttons on the right side.

However, the Galaxy Watch 5 picks up a durable Sapphire Crystal glass display, which Samsung claims is 60% stronger than the previous generation. It’s encased in Armor Aluminum, which matches its predecessor in toughness. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro goes even further, pairing the Sapphire Crystal display with a premium titanium casing. Both watches have new color options as well, but we’ll get back to those below.

Whether you upgrade or stick with the previous Galaxy Watch 4 series, you can expect durability in spades. All four models offer IP68 ratings and are good for 5ATM — 50 meters — of pressure. You’ll get MIL-STD-810G ratings, too, in case you drop your watch or take a tumble.

Features

Samsung’s external changes may be minimal, but the internals are a different ballgame. We’ll return to the shared software in a moment, but let’s focus on the hardware first. Both series feature Samsung’s in-house Exynos W920 processor, as well as 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series gets a major boost in the battery department, with improvements across the board. The smallest 40mm model jumps to a 276mAh cell, while the 44mm version grows to 397mAh — both 13% larger than their fourth-generation counterparts. Samsung claims that the upgrade is good for 50 hours of juice on a single charge, which is 10 more hours than the previous version. If you need even longer battery life, the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro promises up to 80 hours with its 590mAh cell. We found these claims largely accurate during our review periods.

On top of improved battery sizes, the Galaxy Watch 5 series offers faster charging. It powers up to 45% charge in 30 minutes and can regain enough juice for eight hours of sleep tracking on an eight-minute charge. Now there’s not much excuse to go to bed with a dead watch.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro also pick up new features thanks to additional and upgraded sensors. For starters, the Bioactive sensor is designed to make better contact with the wrist for more accurate readings and scan your skin temperature.

Other health tracking features include measuring your breathing, blood oxygen levels, snoring, sleep stages, and heart rate. Samsung can then blend these advanced metrics to develop a personalized sleep coaching plan. It should improve on the abilities of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, which itself was no slouch.

Samsung’s older model introduced improvements in measuring body composition, blood pressure, VO2 Max monitoring, and an ECG. These specs are successfully transferred to the newest models. Likewise, we found GPS and heart rate monitoring to be accurate on the series 5 devices as well.

While the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 share the same Wear OS platform, Samsung’s newer watch introduces several features and watch faces to the mix. You can choose from eight options with 10 favorites. Smart Switch support also makes it easier to transition to a new watch.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro also support voice navigation via Google Maps. Samsung’s assistant is present as well, but the Galaxy Watch 4 series picked up Google Assistant support in May 2022, so that’s a wash. Wear OS offers an extensive app library and better compatibility with non-Samsung Android devices. However, the Galaxy Watch 4 didn’t provide iOS support, and there’s no change when it comes to the Galaxy Watch 5 either.

Additionally, Samsung’s wearables still lock certain features to Galaxy devices, including ECG and blood pressure monitoring, and default to Samsung Pay and Samsung Health out of the box.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro adds even more features to the mix. These include navigational tools like the ability to import maps and track routes — a few fitness wrinkles seemingly borrowed from Garmin.

Price and colors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth): $249 / £199

$249 / £199 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (LTE): $299 / £239

$299 / £239 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Bluetooth): $299 / £349

$299 / £349 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (LTE): $349 / £389 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Bluetooth): $279 / £269

$279 / £269 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (LTE): $329 / £319

$329 / £319 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Bluetooth): $449 / £429

$449 / £429 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE): $499 / £479

The watches share many design elements and the same software platform, so your final decision might come down to price. The Galaxy Watch 5 series does come at a premium over its predecessor. However, it’s important to remember that it balances upgraded sensors and much-improved battery life. All the watches — save for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — are also cheaper than the original price of the Galaxy Watch 3.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic offer the best value, starting at $249 and $299 for the smaller Bluetooth-only models. If you’re looking to upgrade to an LTE-connected version, it’ll set you back an additional $50 across the board. A larger case size will run you another $30.

As for the Galaxy Watch 5 series, it kicks off at $279 for the 40mm Bluetooth version or $329 for the LTE model. The cream of the crop Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in far above its siblings at $449 or $499, depending if you need LTE or not.

As for color options, the Samsung Galaxy Watch family runs throughout the rainbow. You can grab the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 in Black, Silver, or Pink Gold, while the 44mm version is available in green. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic offers Black or Silver color choices, regardless of size. Both models can pair up with watch bands from any of five families with around four colors per design. You can also utilize any third-party 20mm watch band of your choice.

On Galaxy Watch 5 series, your options again depend on your watch size. The 40mm option comes in Pink Gold, Graphite, and Silver, while the 44mm adopts Sapphire in place of Pink Gold. Finally, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in black or gray titanium. Samsung will also let you customize your wearable through the Bespoke Studio program.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm: 1.36-inch Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

330ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+



40mm: 1.19-inch Super AMOLED

396 x 396 resolution

330ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: 1.36-inch Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

330ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass with DX



42mm: 1.19-inch Super AMOLED

396 x 396 resolution

330ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass with DX

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 1.4-inch

Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

Sapphire Crystal



40mm: 1.2-inch

Super AMOLED

396 x 396 resolution

Sapphire Crystal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 1.4-inch

Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

Sapphire Crystal

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm

30.3g



40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm

25.9g



Compatible with 20mm straps

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: 45.5 x 45.5 x 11mm

52g



42mm: 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2mm

46.5g



Compatible with 20mm straps

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 43.3 x 44.4 x 8.9mm

33.5g



40mm: 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8mm

28.7 g

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5mm

46.5g

Colors and materials

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Aluminum case

Black, Silver, Green (44mm only), Pink Gold (40mm only)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Stainless steel case

Black, Silver

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Armor Aluminum case

Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold (40mm only), Sapphire (44mm only)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium case

Black, Gray

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm: 361mAh



40mm: 247mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: 361mAh



42mm: 247mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 410mAh



40mm: 284mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 590mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 5nm Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 5nm Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 5nm Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 5nm Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 1.5GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 1.5GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 1.5GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 1.5GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 16GB

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE (available in select models)

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE (available in select models)

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE (available in select models)

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Ambient light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Ambient light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Durability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810G

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810G

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810G

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810G

Software

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wear OS

Samsung One UI Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Wear OS

Samsung One UI Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Wear OS

Samsung One UI Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Wear OS

Samsung One UI Watch

Compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Android

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Android

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Android

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Android



Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 4: Should you upgrade?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The leap from the 4 series to the 5 series might not be as great as from the Galaxy Watch 3, but it’s still enough to tempt a switch. For example, if you’re deep into fitness tracking and use your watch as a running companion, the improved sensors and larger batteries are worth the cost.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 5 series will also get slightly longer software support, though the Galaxy Watch 4 still has plenty of updates in the queue. On the other hand, we may be right around the corner for an even newer Galaxy Watch 6 that could be worth the wait.

If you picked up the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for its rotating bezel, there’s less motivation for you to upgrade. You won’t find one on either Galaxy Watch 5 model. Luckily, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will remain in production for its die-hard fans. Plus, the Galaxy Watch 4 series will also receive extra sales and discounts as Samsung tries to clear stock. In other words, it may be the perfect time for a previous-generation purchase. Unfortunately, the lack of iOS support on either series means the Galaxy Watch remains off the table for iPhone users.

Of course, while Samsung’s latest will easily challenge the best smartwatches out there, maybe neither Galaxy Watch is right for you. The TicWatch 5 Pro is another fantastic Wear OS pick. There are plenty of options from Garmin to consider as well and they work equally with Android and iOS. Few wearables pair better with a Samsung Galaxy device, but the final say comes down to your set of needs. Will you be upgrading to the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Let us know in the poll below.

Will you be upgrading from the Galaxy Watch 4 to the Galaxy Watch 5? 1219 votes Yes 28 % No 72 %

