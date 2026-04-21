The 'Holy Trinity' of Ultra camera phones is finally complete with this global launch

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO has launched the Find X9 Ultra globally with top-tier camera specifications and a €1,699 (~$2,000) price tag.

The Find X9 Ultra features a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 200MP 3x telephoto camera, a 50MP 10x telephoto camera, a multispectral sensor, and a 50MP front camera. There’s also an optional Earth Explorer Kit with a 300mm teleconverter.

The Find X9 Ultra is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with 55W USB PD charging, and supports AirDrop-compatible Quick Share.

If you want a top-spec camera-focused flagship, you really need to consider one of the Ultra flagships from Chinese OEMs. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has been around for a while, and the vivo X300 Ultra was recently launched globally. Now, OPPO has launched the Find X9 Ultra globally, completing the holy trinity of camera-focused Android Ultras that are worthy of your attention.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra design and performance specifications

Tundra Umber Canyon Orange

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is one of the better-looking smartphones around, with a design inspired by the Hasselblad X2D camera and a dual-tone vegan leather look in the signature Tundra Umber variant. It also comes in a bright Canyon Orange color if you want to attract all the attention. The Find X9 Ultra also features the new “Quick Button,” which is OPPO’s take on a camera shutter button.

The Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch 144Hz QHD+ LTPO OLED display, with 1,800 nits of full-screen brightness and 3,600 nits of peak HDR brightness. It also supports 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Of course, the Find X9 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, available in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations.

Unlike some namesake Ultras, the Find X9 Ultra doesn’t skimp out on battery spec. It features a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W SuperVOOC wired (55W USB PD charging) and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The phone launches with Color OS 16, based on Android 16, right out of the box, with new features like Live Space (OPPO’s take on Samsung’s Now Bar), AI Bill Manager, AI Mind Pilot (building on AI Mind Space), AI Menu Translation, and more.

The cherry on top is that the Find X9 Ultra also supports Quick Share with AirDrop compatibility. The phone is also IP66, IP68, and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

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OPPO Find X9 Ultra camera specifications and features

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Getting to the meat of the matter, the Find X9 Ultra comes with five rear cameras and one front camera. The headliner is the 200MP Sony LYT-901, 1/1.12-inch primary sensor with OIS and a f/1.5 aperture. The numbers are insane here: it’s one of the largest 200MP sensors found on smartphones, coupled with a fast f/1.5 aperture. You can use this camera for “optical quality” 50MP 2x telephoto shots, too, where the sensor crops into the middle-most pixels.

This is complemented by a 50MP Sony LYT-600, 1/1.95-inch ultrawide camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. There’s a 200MP OmniVision OV52A, 1/1.28-inch, f/2.2 sensor for 3x optical zoom with OIS and 15cm minimum focusing distance (for telemacro shots). This is one of the largest telephoto sensors ever integrated into a smartphone. You can also crop into the sensor for “optical quality” 50MP 6x zoom.

There’s also a 50MP Samsung JNL, 1/2.75-inch, f/3.5 sensor for 10x optical zoom with sensor-shift OIS. For context, the Galaxy S23 Ultra featured a 10x optical zoom camera, but that utilized a rather puny 10MP, 1/3.52-inch, f/4.9 setup, so the Find X9 Ultra is a significant leap forward.

The fifth camera is a 3.2M multispectral unit with an f/2.4 aperture. Rounding up the setup is a 50MP Samsung JN5, 1/2.75-inch, f/2.4 with autofocus.

If all of these numbers are hard to chew, know that these are capable enough specs for OPPO to call the Find X9 Ultra a “Hasselblad Master Camera System.” The new generation of Hasselblad Master Mode also enables 50MP JPEG Max and 50MP RAW Max shooting across all four main rear sensors. Fans will also be delighted that the Find X9 Ultra comes with the Hasselblad XPAN mode for unique 65:24 aspect ratio shots.

If all of these camera features don’t scratch your itch, you can also pair the Find X9 Ultra with the Hasselblad Earth Explorer Kit, which includes a case (that can mount any 67mm filter) and a 300mm teleconverter. The 4.3x teleconverter mounts to the 200MP 3x telephoto camera, giving you a 300mm equivalent focal length, which translates to 13x optical zoom. Want more? You can use in-sensor cropping and a bit of digital cropping on the 200MP sensor to reach a 690mm (30x) focal length!

The story doesn’t end with photos. Every single camera on the Find X9 Ultra supports 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video recording, with claims of seamless lens switching. The 200MP cameras (primary and 3x telephoto) also support 4K 120fps Dolby Vision and 8K 30fps video recording. The Find X9 Ultra debuts O-Log2, OPPO’s second-generation Log solution. It also introduces 3D LUT support, with real-time LUT Preview and LUT Burn-in.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra pricing and availability The OPPO Find X9 Ultra will be available in Europe at a starting price of €1,699 (~$2,000), though it’s unclear which RAM and storage variant this price applies to. Customers who buy the Find X9 Ultra will get a complimentary three-month subscription to Google AI Pro.

We’ve reached out to OPPO for more information on global availability dates and will update this article as soon as we learn more.

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