The Galaxy S26’s best features are already landing on these older Samsung phones

TL;DR Samsung is bringing Galaxy S26 AI features to older flagships via the One UI 8.5 beta.

The rollout covers a wide range of devices, including S24 series, Fold 6, Flip 6, Fold 7, Flip 7, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

New AI tools include Call Screening with live transcripts, Creative Studio for generative edits, improved Photo Assist, and Audio Eraser.

After rolling out its 10th One UI 8.5 beta to the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is bringing new features to its older flagship phones. If you have a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy S24, the once-exclusive AI features from the Galaxy S26 are coming to your device soon.

The company is currently rolling out the One UI 8.5 beta to a surprisingly wide net of devices, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Fold 7, Flip 7, and the budget-flagship Galaxy S25 FE.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The latest One UI 8.5 beta includes several new features. Call Screening lets your phone answer unknown calls and gives you live transcripts. Creative Studio adds generative editing and sticker creation to your gallery. The updated Photo Assist makes it easier to remove objects and fill backgrounds. Audio Eraser now works with third-party apps, so you can remove wind noise from videos recorded in WhatsApp or Instagram, not just the default camera app.

The update is reaching more devices than expected. SamMobile reports that both the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are getting these features through the One UI 8.5 beta. Samsung is also expanding the rollout to other models.

Beta testers with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 have received their third One UI 8.5 beta update (builds F741NKSU3ZZDD and F956NKSU3ZZDD), according to a separate report by SamMobile. This update is over 800MB and fixes issues like lock screen clock placement, taskbar visibility, and audio problems during playback.

Users in India are also included. Tipster Tarun Vats shared on X that the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are now getting Beta 4 (build F966BXXU9ZZDD) in the region. The S25 FE is receiving the update as well, according to another post from Vats.

Keep in mind that you need to be on the One UI 8.5 beta to access these features. If you are still using One UI 8, you will need to wait for the stable release. Samsung has not announced a date yet, but based on the beta schedule, the public rollout could happen as early as next month.

Follow