Don't wait for the Motorola Razr (2026) series — why you should buy a 2025 Razr right now

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola is expected to announce new Razr phones within the next few days, including brand new models for its Razr, Razr Plus, and Razr Ultra flip phone foldables. With new versions on the horizon, I’d typically recommend not buying the current generation and waiting to see what the latest models bring.

However, based on what we know about the 2026 Razr lineup, that usual advice doesn’t apply. If the reports are true, this year’s Razr phones won’t just be minor spec upgrades over their predecessors; they’ll also be a lot more expensive.

So, what should you do? Don’t wait for the 2026 Razrs. If you’ve been considering buying a Razr but have been holding off, take this as your sign to rush out and buy a 2025 model at a steep discount while you still can.

Razr 2026 vs. 2025 models: Which do you think is the best one to buy? 5 votes $800 Razr (2026) 20 % $1,100 Razr Plus (2026) 0 % $1,500 Razr Ultra (2026) 20 % $550 Razr (2025) 40 % $560 Razr Plus (2025) 0 % $800 Razr Ultra (2025) 20 %

The 2026 Razr lineup sounds like a major letdown

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Although Motorola has yet to confirm any details about the Razr 2026 handsets, the rumor mill has been working at full force to paint a clear picture of what to expect. And what we’re expecting is … not great.

Before we get into pricing, let’s review the upgrades we’re expecting — starting with the base model Razr (2026). While a previous leak suggested the phone would have a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset, the latest reporting claims it will actually be a Dimensity 7450X (a less impressive upgrade over the Dimensity 7400X inside the 2025 Razr). We’re also looking at a larger 4,800mAh battery, faster RAM and storage, and a 50MP ultrawide camera to replace the 13MP sensor in the 2025 model. Overall, not too shabby.

Unfortunately, the other two Razrs are significantly more disappointing.

Looking at the leaked specs for the Razr Plus (2026), you’d be mistaken for thinking you were accidentally looking at a spec sheet for the Razr Plus (2025). The display specs, cameras, charging speed, and even the chipset are all identical between the two phones. In fact, the only spec difference with the 2026 model is that the battery has increased to 4,500mAh — up from 4,000mAh on the 2025 version. That’s good, but not nearly enough on its own to justify the new model.

The Razr Ultra (2026) is similarly disappointing. Like the Razr Plus (2026), the new Ultra is also expected to get a larger battery, specifically, a 300mAh increase over the Razr Ultra (2025). But once again, it looks like that’s the only upgrade Motorola has planned.

We aren’t seeing any display upgrades for the Razr Ultra (2026). The camera sensors all appear to be unchanged. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is reportedly sticking around for another year. Aside from a larger battery and some new colors/finishes, the Razr Ultra (2026) is practically the same phone as the 2025 version.

Such minor year-over-year upgrades are bad enough as is, but then we get to the cherry on top: the reported new prices. Although still unconfirmed, the latest reports indicate price hikes for every 2026 Razr. Here’s what we’re expecting: $800 for the Razr (2026) — $100 more than the Razr (2025)

$1,100 for the Razr Plus (2026) — $100 more than the Razr Plus (2025)

$1,500 for the Razr Ultra (2026) — $200 more than the Razr Ultra (2025) In other words, despite this year’s Razrs seeing extremely minimal changes, Motorola has seemingly decided that you should pay more for them. That’s about as bad as it gets in the smartphone world, and that’s the combo we’re looking at for the Razr (2026) family.

If you want a Razr, you should really buy a 2025 model

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’ve been looking forward to the 2026 Razr lineup, this all probably stings to hear — especially if you were considering any of the phones as your next foldable purchase. Thankfully, there is a silver lining to all of this.

Considering how much in common the 2026 Razr models will have compared to their 2025 siblings, you can buy a 2025 Razr with more confidence that you won’t be missing out on very much at all. Even better, since it’s been almost a year since the 2025 Razrs were released, you can buy them at significant discounts.

You can buy a 2025 Razr with more confidence that you won't be missing out on very much at all.

How significant are we talking? Right now on Amazon, you can buy the Razr (2025) for just $550 — a hefty $250 less than what the Razr (2026) will reportedly cost. Even more impressive is the Razr Plus (2025), which is currently on sale for around $560. As a reminder, that’s almost half the price of what we expect the Razr Plus (2026) to cost, and the only benefit may be a larger battery.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Then there’s the Razr Ultra (2025). It’s down to $900 at Amazon, but the real move is to buy from Motorola’s website, where you can get the upgraded 1TB model for just $800. Considering we expect the 512GB version of the Razr Ultra (2026) to be $700 more expensive — and possibly only have a bigger battery to show for it — there’s no reason to wait.

All of last year’s Razr models remain excellent handsets in 2026, so you can’t go wrong buying them now — especially with how cheap you can pick them up for. Still, it’s disappointing that Motorola is doing so little to justify the Razr (2026) lineup.

But hey, at least we have the Razr Fold to look forward to.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow