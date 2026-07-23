The Galaxy S27's primary camera might shake things up for Samsung

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new rumor suggests the primary camera in the Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus could use a Sony sensor.

Samsung’s S-series phones have used Samsung ISOCELL sensors in their primary cameras for several years.

The S27 Pro and S27 Ultra may also feature an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

We’ve been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series since 2024, and now that this week’s Galaxy Unpacked event has revealed everything there is to know about the Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra, leaks about Samsung’s next high-profile slate of phones are sure to pick up. For example: a new report today sheds a little light on what we might be able to expect out of the S27’s cameras.

Dutch-language publication Galaxy Club reports that the Samsung Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus may feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor supplied by Sony. The hardware itself doesn’t sound unusual for a high-end phone in 2027, but it’s interesting to note that Samsung has used its own ISOCELL sensors in the primary cameras of S-series phones since the Galaxy S22.

The higher-end Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra models are expected to come with a new 16-megapixel selfie camera, as previously reported in April. Galaxy Club says it’s unclear whether the standard and Plus variants will get the same upgrade or stick with the same 12-megapixel front camera Samsung’s been using in its S-series phones since the Galaxy S23. The report also says that the Pro and Ultra versions of the S27 will come with a new 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Earlier this month, we heard that all Galaxy S27 models could come with Samsung’s divisive Privacy Display hardware. Depending on who you ask, that could be either good or bad: Privacy Display’s ability to obscure content on your screen may be helpful, but some users have found the required hardware hurts the viewing experience and even causes eye strain.

Samsung typically announces its S-series phones early in the year, though this year’s S26 series arrived a little later than normal, shipping in early March. In any case, we’ll definitely be hearing more about the S27 lineup in the weeks and months ahead.

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