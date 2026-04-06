Breaking: Samsung may add Galaxy S27 Pro as a fourth flagship model next year

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly add a new “Pro” model to the Galaxy S27 series, bringing the lineup to four variants alongside the Standard, Plus, and Ultra models.

The so-called Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to offer most of the Ultra’s features but skip the S Pen.

The move appears to be aimed at competing directly with Apple’s four-model iPhone lineup.

Samsung is reportedly planning to expand its flagship Galaxy S series to four models next year.

According to the Korean publication ETNews, Samsung will add a new “Pro” variant to the Galaxy S27 series alongside the Standard, Plus, and Ultra models.

The publication cites industry sources, claiming that this so-called Galaxy S27 Pro will be positioned as a second high-end option below the Galaxy S27 Ultra. It is expected to share most of the Ultra’s features but drop support for the S Pen.

Moreover, this new “Pro” model is expected to feature Samsung’s new Privacy Display tech, as seen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Junior Ultra, but why?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Until now, the Ultra has been Samsung’s only true no-compromise flagship. Introducing a Pro model that keeps most of the Ultra’s core features, minus the S Pen, would effectively create a second premium device, giving buyers more flexibility at the top end of the lineup.

But there may be a bigger strategy at play. The addition of a slightly watered-down flagship could signal that Samsung is getting ready to raise the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s price next year.

With prices for Samsung’s older flagships already creeping up in some regions due to the ongoing RAM crisis, the Pro model could act as a buffer, offering a near-Ultra experience for buyers who aren’t willing to stretch to Samsung’s most expensive flagship.

What do you think of Samsung's rumored plans for the Galaxy S27 Pro? 8 votes I'm love the idea of a Galaxy S27 Pro. It could be a great phone. 25 % I hate this idea. I think Samsung should just focus on making improvements. 75 % I'm worried it might drive up the price of the Galaxy S27 Ultra. 0 % I need more information to make up my mind. 0 %

Nevertheless, it’s too early to say what this new Pro model will bring to the table or whether Samsung will even raise prices next year. The report notes that specifics of the phone, like its display size, are still undecided.

For all we know, the Galaxy S27 lineup will look very different by the time it’s actually ready to launch next year. The Galaxy S26 series was also expected to feature a Pro model for the longest time, but as we all know, that didn’t pan out.

This time around, though, the rumored Galaxy S27 Pro is not meant to replace an existing model. Instead, it’s being positioned as a strategic addition designed to broaden Samsung’s premium smartphone offerings.

The move also appears to be a direct response to Apple’s iPhone lineup that includes two standard and two Pro models. In contrast, Samsung has long relied on a single Ultra model as its most premium and feature-packed smartphone.

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