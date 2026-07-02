Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra leak hints at a big shake-up for the selfie camera

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra will reportedly feature an upgraded front camera.

The front camera is said to be 16MP, up from 12MP.

It’s unknown if the Galaxy S27 or S27 Plus will also get a front camera upgrade.

We’re many months out from the launch of the Galaxy S27 series, but leaks have been rolling in all the same. Most recently, we heard that all four S27 models could have Samsung’s Privacy Display. A new leak now suggests that the Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra could get a camera upgrade.

A report from GalaxyClub claims that the Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra will finally get a new front-facing camera. Samsung has been using a 12MP lens for the front camera since the S23 Ultra. But it’s reported that Samsung is ready to swap out that 12MP camera with a 16MP camera.

The outlet speculates that Samsung could go with a square sensor. This would allow the Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra to have functionality similar to Apple’s “center stage” front camera on the iPhone 17. As of now, it’s unknown if Samsung will extend the same upgrade to the more affordable Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus.

Although the base model could end up missing out on a new front camera, you won’t have to worry about screen quality. An earlier leak revealed that Samsung will likely continue using its in-house displays for the S27 rather than BOE’s cheaper technology.

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