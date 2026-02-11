The Galaxy S26 Plus and S26 Ultra have nothing more to hide after this leak

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 Plus have surfaced in official-looking images, giving us the clearest look yet at Samsung’s next flagship.

Flat frames, a centered punch-hole selfie cam, and subtly rounded corners keep the S26 Ultra familiar.

The leak spotlights a fingerprint-resistant matte black finish, with white, violet, and blue also expected.

Samsung hasn’t announced its next flagship lineup yet, but there have already been plenty of leaks about its specs and design. After a recent leak gave us a detailed look at the base model, a new set of official-looking renders gives us the clearest look so far at how Samsung plans to update its top models.

These new images, shared by YTECHB, show the Galaxy S26 Ultra and its sibling, the S26 Plus, from multiple angles that highlight the changes Samsung is making.

As previous leaks suggested, Samsung seems to be moving away from the ring-style cutouts seen in recent models. Instead, it is adopting a single raised camera island similar to the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Simply put, the S26 Ultra borrows a design cue from Samsung’s foldables but doesn’t completely change its style. The flat frames, centered punch-hole selfie camera, and slightly rounded corners make it feel both familiar and fresher than last year’s model.

The leak mainly highlights a matte black finish that is both understated and practical, since it attracts fewer fingerprints than glossy surfaces. However, it looks like Samsung will offer more options. Earlier leaks have shown white, violet, and blue trims for the Ultra model, and some rumors mention limited or online-only colors like pink gold or silver.

The new look isn’t just for show. Leaked specs suggest the S26 Ultra will have top-tier performance with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (or an Exynos 2600 in some regions), up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It might also feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

One subtle shift that’s been causing some chatter is wireless charging. Reports suggest Samsung might skip built-in Qi2 magnets, meaning you’ll need a magnetic case to get the most out of next-gen wireless accessories.

Samsung’s official reveal is just weeks away. That means all the speculation will either become fact or fuel for next year’s leaks and teasers.

