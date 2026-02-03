Galaxy S26 Ultra's colors leak again, but the best ones are still missing

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 Ultra has leaked again, revealing its various color options.

Notably, two rumored colors, Pink Gold and Silver Shadow, are missing from the collection.

We’re unsure if that implies these colors have been dropped or will be available in limited quantities.

We’re heading closer to the official Galaxy S26 series unveiling later this month. It would be interesting to note how Samsung keeps us engaged during the Unpacked event, especially since most information about the phones has already leaked. And new leaks just don’t stop coming. While the overall designs of the new Galaxy S26 phones have broken cover multiple times, leaks around other tidbits are gaining momentum. And today, we’re looking at the Galaxy S26 Ultra in the different color options.

The leak comes from Russian retailer Cifrus.ru, which appears to have listed the Galaxy S26 Ultra in different colors. Although the listings have since been removed, SammyGuru obtained images of Galaxy S26 Ultra renders in various colors.

Which Galaxy S26 Ultra color would you pick? 484 votes Black 28 % White 9 % Blue 26 % Purple 37 %

These images show the Galaxy S26 Ultra in four colors: White, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, and Black. This collection coincides with previously leaked color options for the Ultra. It also aligns with the S Pen colors leaked earlier today.

However, it misses out on two additional colors previously rumored by another renowned leaker, Evan Blass, aka Evleaks. Those are Pink Gold and Silver Shadow, but we can’t say whether these would be offered as limited edition options or be widely available.

Last week also provided a preview of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s design from multiple angles, and the recent listing aligns with that. However, that does not guarantee that the images are derived from original sources and not just Photoshopped.

Despite a dull start with minimal upgrades, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be the most exciting (read: least boring) phone in the upcoming series, and one of its most compelling features is the Privacy Display, which is expected to allow users to selectively hide content on their screen from nosy shoulder surfers.

