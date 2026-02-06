Galaxy S26 wireless charging data offers both good news and bad news

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 series has appeared at the Wireless Power Consortium.

The listings reveal that the trio of phones support the Qi 2.2.1 spec.

There’s no MPP indicator, which further suggests the phones won’t have built-in magnets.

Despite the droves of Qi2 accessory leaks, like the recently spotted “Magnet Wireless Charger,” rumors are now pointing to the Galaxy S26 series not having built-in magnets. Instead, Samsung may once again rely on magnetic cases to give its flagship phones Qi2 functionality. Regardless, it appears Samsung will still update the S26’s wireless charging spec.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Spotted by 9to5Google, three Samsung phones recently made a stop by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). These phones carry the model numbers “SM-K772*,” “SM-K777*,” and “SM-K778*,” which appear to be a front for the Galaxy S26 series. As the outlet suggests, it’s likely that these listings are just placeholders.

While they may be placeholders, these listings do have some important details. It’s revealed that the phones have support for the Qi 2.2.1 spec. This is a newer spec than the version used on the Galaxy S25 series, which suggests faster wireless charging. There’s also no magnetic power profile (MPP) indicator, which seems to further support the possibility of no built-in magnets this year.

Leaks claim Samsung is aiming for February 25 to launch the Galaxy S26 series. When the flagship devices are announced, they could be joined by the Galaxy Buds 4 series.

Follow