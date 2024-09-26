Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE: What's the difference?

Samsung Galaxy fans, rejoice. The company is back with another entry into its mid-range Fan Edition lineup, but this year, it sits closer to a true flagship than ever. Samsung’s just-announced Galaxy S24 FE might look and even feel like its predecessor, but there’s quite a bit to separate the two this year. Let’s compare the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to see which might be right for you.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE: At a glance The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is more expensive than the Galaxy S23 FE, starting at $649 instead of $599.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is larger than the Galaxy S23 FE, with a 6.7-inch display instead of 6.4 inches.

The Galaxy S23 FE has a smaller battery than the Galaxy S24 FE, offering 4,500mAh instead of 4,700mAh.

Both phones offer the same 25W wired charging with a USB PD PPS-enabled charger.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is more durable than the Galaxy S23 FE thanks to its Gorilla Glass Victus Plus panels on the front and back.

The Galaxy S24 FE is more powerful than the Galaxy S23 FE with its upgraded Exynos 2400e chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Display

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

1900 nits peak

Gorilla Glass Victus+

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

1,900 nits peak brightness

60-120Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 5

Processor

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Exynos 2400e

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Exynos 2200

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 8GB

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 8GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB or 256GB

No expandable storage

Battery and power

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 4,700mAh

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 4,500mAh

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Rear:

- 50MP wide, OIS f/1.8, FOV 84˚

- 12MP ultrawide, f/2.2, FOV 123˚

- 8MP telephoto, 3x zoom OIS f/2.4, FOV 32˚



Front:

- 10MP single, f2.4, FOV 80˚

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Rear:

- 50MP wide, Adaptive Pixel, f/1.8, FOV 84˚

- 12MP ultrawide, f/2.2. FOV 123˚

- 8MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4

Audio

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE No 3.5mm headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE No 3.5mm headphone jack

Security

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE In-display optical fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE In-display optical fingerprint reader

Water-resistance

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE IP68 rating

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE IP68 rating

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Materials

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gorilla Glass Victus+

Aluminum frame

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Gorilla Glass 5

Aluminum frame

Software

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Android 13

Update to Android 14 available

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 77.3 X 162.0 X 8.0mm, 213g

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 76.5 X 158 X 8.2mm

209g

Colors

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Blue

Graphite

Gray

Mint

Yellow

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Mint

Cream

Graphite

Purple

Indigo

Tangerine



For the most part, running through the specs of the Galaxy S24 FE to compare them to the Galaxy S23 FE feels like what you’d expect for a generational upgrade. Samsung’s newer in-house chipset is a little bit more powerful and more efficient, while the 25W wired charging is exactly what you’d expect from any device not labeled “Ultra.” Most other components are pretty similar, too, with both Fan Edition devices offering the same RAM and similar storage configurations. However, the Galaxy S24 FE provides a 512GB option on top of the previous model’s 128GB and 256GB versions.

This year, though, all Galaxy S24 FE models will be created equal. Rather than packing one chipset for the US models (previously the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1), all versions will come with Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400e — which is slightly different from the standard Exynos 2400 — processor onboard. Of course, we’ll have to see how the new chipset benchmarks, but it’s probably safe to say that it’ll run cooler than Qualcomm’s late 2021 flagship offering.

There’s little else to dig into from the spec sheet, so let’s roll along to Samsung’s updated design.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE: Design, size comparison, and colors

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Comparing the size, shape, and style of the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S24 FE is like comparing the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus. The two devices look and feel pretty similar; one just happens to be slightly bigger. Either way, they’re both some of the best budget Android phones to buy — even if they’re not really budget devices. In our case, that bigger device is the Galaxy S24 FE, which measures in with a 6.7-inch display instead of the 6.4-inch panel that Samsung brought to the Galaxy S23 FE in 2023. The new Dynamic 2X AMOLED panel is slightly tougher, too, as it’s made of Gorilla Glass Victus Plus rather than Gorilla Glass 5. Interestingly, both mid-range phones offer the same FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080), which means that the older Galaxy S23 FE packs more pixels per inch.

Outside of the difference in size, the Galaxy S23 FE is almost impossible to tell apart from the Galaxy S24 FE. Neither device fell too far from the flagship tree, combining flat front and rear panels with nearly flat aluminum side rails and individual cutouts for all three cameras. Even the in-display fingerprint readers are reminiscent of the Galaxy S24 series, sitting front and center at the bottom of the respective displays. This time, though, both models pack optical sensors rather than the ultrasonic versions you get at the flagship level.

Galaxy S23 FE Galaxy S24 FE

Also, despite the extra display real estate, larger battery, and slightly different materials, the Galaxy S24 FE weighs just four grams heavier than its predecessor, hitting 213g over the previous 209g. This year’s color options are pretty similar, too, with the Galaxy S24 FE coming in Blue, Graphite, Mint, Gray, and Yellow, as compared to the Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, and Tangerine of the Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE: Features

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Although the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S23 FE might look and feel similar, the newer model comes equipped to reach into areas of Galaxy AI that the previous model never could. It debuts the dynamic ProVisual Engine at the Fan Edition level, adding Samsung’s AI-powered image processing to a very similar triple-camera setup as the previous model. Samsung specifically called out improvements to Nightography and optical-quality 2x zoom thanks to a sensor crop as highlights of its ProVisual Engine.

Of course, Galaxy AI isn’t just available while you’re in the camera app — some of its best features come out after you take your photo. The Galaxy S24 FE comes ready for features like Generative Edit, Portrait Studio, and Instant Slow-Mo, and will even offer edit suggestions when you don’t have time to do all of the work yourself. The Galaxy S23 FE offered a level of Photo Assist, allowing you to remove a few distractions from your shot, but it was never at the level that Samsung’s Exynos 2400e chipset supports.

Both Fan Edition devices cover the Galaxy AI basics, but the Galaxy S24 FE takes photo editing much further.

Outside of the camera features, the two Fan Edition Galaxy devices are a little bit closer in terms of AI support. Both models can use Circle to Search to find more information about what’s on their screens, and both support Live Translate and Interpreter mode to understand another language.

Perhaps the best news for prospective Galaxy S24 FE buyers is that they’ll benefit from a much better update promise than Galaxy S23 FE owners. It launched with Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1 right out of the box, a generation ahead of the Galaxy S23 FE’s Android 13. Samsung has promised a full seven years of both Android and security updates for its new mid-ranger, while the previous model will get four major Android versions and five years of security support.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (8GB/128GB): Starts at $599 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (8GB/256GB): Starts at $649 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (8GB/128GB): Starts at $649 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (8GB/256GB): Starts at $709

Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 FE nearly a year ago, in early October 2023. At launch, it was available either unlocked through several major retailers or on contract from a carrier. If you opted to shop directly from Samsung, you could access all six color options, while most other retailers carried the four base colors of Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple.

The Galaxy S24 FE, on the other hand, launched for pre-orders on September 26, 2024, exclusively at Samsung.com. All other retailers will launch the mid-ranger for sales on October 3, 2024, the same day that early Samsung orders should begin to arrive. The Galaxy S24 FE is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, starting at $649 with an optional storage upgrade for $709.

While it’s never fun to see a price increase, it’s important to remember that the Galaxy S24 FE is closer in size to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, which retails for $999. So, factor in the additional real estate, improved AI features, and larger battery, and the price suddenly doesn’t seem so bad.

Would you rather buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE or Galaxy S24 FE? 6 votes Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 50 % Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 50 %

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE: Should you upgrade?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

At the end of the day, you’re probably wondering whether or not you should grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE if you already have the Galaxy S23 FE. In my honest opinion, I’d probably say no. Yes, you get a bigger display, larger battery, and longer software support, but it’s hard to recommend spending north of $600 on a new phone two years in a row, no matter what you’re buying. If you’re an avid smartphone photographer, the ProVisual Engine might take your experience to a new level, but if that’s the case, you’re probably not carrying the Galaxy S23 FE in your pocket to begin with.

That said, upgrading if you have an older Fan Edition model or even a higher-level Galaxy A device makes a lot more sense. The leap in Galaxy AI features — photography-focused or not — makes the new mid-ranger feel significantly more capable, while the upgrade in materials helps to further justify the price increase. Factor in what a 6.7-inch smartphone usually costs in the US, and the Galaxy S24 FE looks like a pretty excellent value.