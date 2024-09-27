S24 FE: What's the difference between the Exynos 2400e and Exynos 2400?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has revealed how the Exynos 2400e chip used in the Galaxy S24 FE differs from the Exynos 2400 used in some S24 models.

The company said that the Exynos 2400e had a slightly lower CPU clock speed than the S24’s chip.

Samsung said that the two chips are otherwise identical to each other.

Samsung just launched the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone, and it’s exclusively powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 series is powered by the Exynos 2400 chip in some regions, so what’s the difference between these two processors?

Samsung Semiconductor told Android Authority that the Exynos 2400e has a lower peak CPU clock speed: The max frequency is 3.1GHz (Exynos 2400’s max was at 3.2GHz). The silicon itself, however, is the same, and just the max frequency, or Fmax, has been slightly adjusted/optimized for the mobile device. That’s good news if you were worried about the Galaxy S24 FE’s processor being a big step down from the Exynos 2400 in some Galaxy S24 models. The 0.1GHz clock speed adjustment means there should only be a slight difference in terms of benchmarks. In fact, it’s unlikely that you’ll notice any real-world performance differences as a result.

The company also noted that the two chips are otherwise identical. That’s good news as it means you’re getting full-fledged flagship silicon in your Galaxy S24 FE. We pitted the standard Exynos 2400 against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 earlier this year and found that the Snapdragon chip enjoyed “marginally higher gaming performance” while the Exynos processor offered superior battery life. So it’s likely that these findings will broadly apply to the Exynos 2400e as well.

This common chipset has also resulted in the Galaxy S24 FE gaining the same Galaxy AI features as the mainline S24 series. So we’re guessing that any future AI features that land on the S24 phones should theoretically be supported on the FE model, too.

