How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S10 phones

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series makes taking a screenshot very easy, and there’s more than one way to do it. You can actually choose between six different methods, all of which produce more or less the same result. Some work on all Android smartphones, while others are exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy handsets — check them all out below.

Editor’s note: These instructions were put together using a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus running Android 12 and One UI 4.0. Keep in mind some of the menus and steps might be different, depending on the software you’re running.

The basic method

This is the most common way to take a screenshot that more or less works on all Android smartphones. Just press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons simultaneously; the screenshot should be created in a second or two.

Palm swipe Taking a screenshot on the Galaxy S10 with a palm swipe may feel a bit odd when you first try it out, but you will get the hang of it pretty quickly. This method will need to be enabled first. Do this by heading to Settings > Advanced features > Motions and gestures > Palm swipe to capture.

How to activate Palm swipe screenshots: Open the Settings app. Go into Advanced features. Select Motions and gestures. Toggle on Palm swipe to capture.

Once the feature is activated, you can swipe the side of your palm across the whole display from side to side to take a screenshot.

Scroll capture

This method of grabbing a screenshot on the Galaxy S10 phones lets you capture the entire page of a website instead of just what you see on your screen. You start by taking a regular screenshot. Once that’s done, a few options will pop up at the bottom of the screen. Tap on the Scroll capture option and keep tapping on it to continue going down the page. Your Galaxy S10 will take multiple screenshots of the page and then stitch them together to create the final product.

Make sure you enable this Galaxy S10 screenshot toolbar to get the option. Go to Settings > Advanced features > Screenshots and screen recorder and toggle on Show toolbar after capturing.

Enable screenshot toolbar: Open the Settings app. Go into Advanced features. Select Screenshots and screen recorder. Toggle Show toolbar after capturing on.

Tell Bixby!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant lets you take a screenshot on the Galaxy S10 phones with a simple voice command. Just press and hold the phone’s dedicated Bixby button on the phone and say, “Take a screenshot.”

You can also use Bixby to take a screenshot by saying, “Hi Bixby,” but you have to set up the feature by going to Bixby > three-dot menu > Settings and toggling on Voice wake-up.

How to enable Bixby voice commands: Open Bixby by pressing the Bixby button. Tap on the three-dot menu button. Go into Settings. Toggle Voice wake-up on.

Google Assistant

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

In addition to Bixby, the Galaxy S10 phones all have Google Assistant on board, which also lets you take a screenshot with a voice command. Just say, “OK, Google,” to bring up Assistant. Then say, “Take a screenshot,” or type in the command with the keyboard.

Smart select Samsung’s Smart Select feature is excellent when you only want to capture a specific part of the content displayed on the screen. On the Galaxy S10 phones, you can take a screenshot in two different shapes (square or oval) and even create a GIF.

Make sure this method is enabled first. To check if it’s turned on, head to Settings > Display > Edge panels > Panels.

How to enable Smart select: Open the Settings app. Go into Display. Tap on Edge panels. Hit Panels. Activate Smart select.

Once the feature is activated, pull out the Edge panel and swipe from side to side to show the Smart Select panel. Select which kind of content you want to create to get started.

