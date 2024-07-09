Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Now the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 get unboxed on video before launch
- A Twitter user has posted photos and videos showing off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in two color schemes.
- We get a good look at the Buds 3 design ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event tomorrow.
We’ve already seen someone on Reddit buy the upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and show it off in photos. Now, it turns out someone has acquired the standard Galaxy Buds 3 ahead of Samsung‘s launch.
OnlyTechAE on X posted photos and videos showing off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in white and gray color schemes. It’s unclear if the earbuds were purchased from a retailer or if they were acquired via other means. Check out the video above and the images below.
The images and video show a charging case with a transparent lid along with stemmed earbuds that appear to feature blade lights. The stems also have an angular design compared to conventional earbuds, which tend to have a more rounded shape.
This latest leak comes after a Redditor managed to buy the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, posting images and brief impressions online. The user confirmed paying $250 for the Pro earbuds, so we’re expecting a much lower price for the standard Buds 3.
These aren’t the only products we’re expecting tomorrow, as Samsung is also tipped to offer the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and smartwatches.