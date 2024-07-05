Samsung hasn't launched the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but someone already bought it

TL;DR A Redditor managed to purchase the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro ahead of next week’s launch.

The user posted a variety of images, while confirming a $250 price tag.

Samsung‘s Unpacked event is scheduled for July 10, but there’s been no shortage of retailer leaks. What’s better than a retailer leak, though? Well, it turns out someone was able to actually buy the upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Redditor Plastic_Development1 (h/t: AlexPaulBennett on X) purchased the Buds 3 Pro in the US, subsequently posting images of the earbuds online. Check them out below.

The images indeed show a stemmed design as per previous leaks, compared to the stemless design of previous earbuds. The so-called blade lights in the earbuds aren’t immediately apparent, although we can just about make them out in the second image. We’ve also got a redesigned case this time, featuring a transparent lid.

The Redditor also confirmed that they bought the earbuds for $250, which would be $20 more than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price tag. Otherwise, the user noted that multi-point connectivity wasn’t supported on non-Galaxy phones, adding that the active noise cancelation (ANC) was superior to their first-generation Apple AirPods Pro.

There’s no word from the user regarding battery life just yet, though, but a previous leak suggested six hours of playtime with ANC enabled and seven hours of juice with ANC off.

In any event, we’re expecting to see even more Samsung leaks ahead of the Unpacked event on July 10.

