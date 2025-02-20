Samsung's 2025 Galaxy A mid-rangers are getting ready to make their debut

TL;DR Samsung is expected to introduce a 2025 refresh to its Galaxy A lineup of mid-range phones, including the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26.

Renders have already revealed what these models are likely to look like, and some have started appearing in regulatory database.

Now all three models have been spotted on a Samsung service page.

What’s Samsung’s biggest selling smartphone? Last year, would that have been the Galaxy S24? Maybe the S24 Ultra? Sure, those can definitely make it into the top ten, but when we look at the Galaxy phones that generate the most sales, that list is dominated by the Galaxy A series. And why wouldn’t it? Even without all the bells and whistles of the flagship line, we’re still looking at solid software support, reliable hardware, and much more attractive pricing. For the past few months now we’ve been tracking progress on a few upcoming Galaxy A phones, and this week some of those models look right on the verge of going official.

That’s been great to keep track of, but we’ve longed for any sign of how these phones would actually launch, especially now with spring coming up on us fast. And while we’ve seen confirmation of their existence in regulatory databases like the FCC’s, nothing beats hearing it straight from the horse’s mouth.

This one’s a little off the beaten path, but it’s still Samsung: Over on a support page for getting your screen replaced at authorized service centers in Chile, Samsung offers a price list across its product line. And just a little bit ahead of schedule apparently, someone has added the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 to that list (via SamMobile). Those entries are so new that they still don’t have prices assigned to them, but they’re sill there for us to see, further confirming their soon-to-be existence.

So, just how soon could that be? Admittedly, this doesn’t help us much more than make us feel that we’re soundly into “soon” territory, but that could be pretty much anywhere across the next couple months. We do have MWC 2025 just over the horizon in early March, and while Samsung doesn’t necessarily like to share the spotlight with other companies for its phone launches these days, we’ll be keeping an eye out.

