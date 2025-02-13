New Galaxy A36 leak gives 360-degree look at Samsung's next budget phone

TL;DR Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A36 have leaked.

The leak reveals the colorways for the Galaxy A36.

It appears the phone has mostly the same design as last year.

Now that the Galaxy S25 series has launched, we can start focusing our attention on the other phones Samsung plans to release in 2025. It’s been a while since we last heard anything about the successor to the Galaxy A35, which means we’re due for a leak or two. Right on time, some renders of the Galaxy A36 have popped up online.

Courtesy of veteran tipster Evan Blass, we have a new look at the Galaxy A36. The leaker has provided 360 renders of the upcoming handset. These renders show a device that’s largely similar to its predecessor. The only noticeable difference is the camera setup, which has been grouped together in a camera island.

These renders also show the budget Android phone in four different colors. There are the usual white and black options, and it looks like purple and green will replace last year’s pink and yellow colorways.

Based on previous leaks, the Galaxy A36 is expected to have the same rear cameras as the A35. However, the selfie shooter may be upgraded to a 12MP sensor. Rumors also claim the Galaxy A36 5G could be slightly slimmer and taller than the older model. The launch date is still unknown, but we’re quickly approaching a year since the A35 was released.

