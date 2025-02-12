Galaxy A56 leaked renders showcase its Galaxy Z Fold 6-inspiration

TL;DR Renders of the upcoming Galaxy A56 have leaked, showcasing the device across four colors.

The Galaxy A56 appears to have a camera island design similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, while the rest of the aesthetics are similar to the Galaxy A55.

If Samsung follows the launch schedule of its predecessor, the Galaxy A56 could launch sometime in March.

The Galaxy A55 5G is one of the safest choices for those looking for a solid mid-range smartphone without any unnecessary bells and whistles. The Galaxy A5x series has had a history of such solid performers, so we’re not surprised to learn that Samsung is working on its successor, the Galaxy A56. We now have fresh renders of the device, showing the upcoming mid-ranger from all angles.

Leaker Evan Blass has shared images of four color variants of an upcoming Samsung phone, referred to as the Galaxy A56, through his leakmail email.

These leaked, official-looking renders match what we have seen of the Galaxy A56 in regulatory listings. The camera island looks very similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and we can also see the volume rocker and the power button on the raised platform on the side. Samsung calls it the “Key Island,” and it’s also present on the predecessor, the current Galaxy A55.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy A56 could pack an Exynos 1580 SoC, an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor flanked by 12MP and 5MP secondary sensors. The battery could be 5,000mAh in capacity. The big upgrade here could be 45W charging speeds, which would be the first on the Galaxy A lineup. The phone is also expected to launch with One UI 7 based on Android 15 right out of the box.

Given that the Galaxy A55 launched in March 2024, we expect the Galaxy A56 to launch in March 2025. There don’t seem to be any cutting-edge improvements on this upcoming phone, but that is how Samsung plays it. We’ll hopefully find out soon enough.

