Samsung Wide Fold vs iPhone Fold: New renders show the battle for the perfect aspect ratio

TL;DR Samsung and Apple are reportedly working on “wide” foldables with 4:3 aspect ratios on the inner display, moving away from taller cover display designs.

Both devices are expected to feature similarly sized interior displays with near identical shapes, distinguished only by sharper corners on the Samsung model versus rounder ones on Apple’s iteration.

Both the Samsung Wide Fold and the foldable iPhone are expected to debut in the fall of 2026, competing head-to-head.

Samsung has long been rumored to be working on a wide-screen foldable, potentially as a preemptive response to Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold. Since Apple is reportedly adopting a wider cover display, even Samsung plans to join the fray, despite pioneering taller cover displays with the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. If you’re wondering how the two upcoming foldables would pan out and compete, we now have new renders that showcase more of what to expect from Samsung and Apple’s wide-screen foldables.

On Weibo, leaker Ice Universe has shared AI-generated renders of the Samsung Wide Fold and the iPhone Fold, based on leaked dimensions. These renders are admittedly AI-generated, but they give us a decent idea of how both the foldables would be shaped:

Ice Universe is reiterating previously leaked specifications, though there’s some variance from the latest leaked iPhone Fold schematics. The Samsung Wide Fold is expected to feature a 5.4-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch internal display, whereas the iPhone Fold is anticipated to have a 5.35-inch cover display and a 7.58-inch internal display. The internal display on both foldables is expected to be a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold renders Apple iPhone Fold renders Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold renders Apple iPhone Fold renders

The leaker notes that the design of the phones is almost identical, with the primary difference being their R-angle. Samsung seems to be opting for sharper, almost squared-off corners, while Apple appears to be leaning towards softer, rounder corners. Apple’s approach may be easier to hold as the corners won’t dig into your palm, but Samsung’s approach looks more uniform when folded, as the hinge-side corners are practically guaranteed to be sharp and square.

Since these are AI-generated renders, they merely represent the shape and overall dimensions of the foldables, and aren’t meant to represent the final retail look of either foldable.

Leaker FrontPageTech has shared several renders of the iPhone Fold, but they appear to be based on the leaked schematics from earlier in the week, so they feature different measurements than those used by Ice Universe.

FrontPageTech mentions that the iPhone Fold is expected to be available in only Black and White color options, and the internal display will not have its crease visible.

However, leaker Max Jambor mentions that the iPhone Fold does have a visible crease, it’s just that it is less visible than current foldables.

Samsung is expected to launch the Wide Fold in the fall of 2026, around the same time as Apple’s foldable iPhone, which is also rumored to debut alongside the regular iPhone 18 lineup. It remains to be seen how consumers react to these wide foldables — will they be able to convince users to ditch their regular phones, or will they be destined for a redesign like the wide-cover-display first-gen Google Pixel Fold, or will they underwhelm in sales, as the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge did? 2026 couldn’t come sooner.

