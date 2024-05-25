Rings of Power season 2: Release date, cast, and other rumors

Fans of the Lord of the Rings franchise can’t get enough of Middle Earth. Even Amazon Prime Video got in on the action with the Rings of Power series. It has been a couple of years since the 2022 release, and fans have been itching to learn more about season 2 of The Rings of Power. We know more about it now, so let’s dig into the details!

When is season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power coming out? We now know more about the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Luckily, you won’t have to continue waiting much longer. Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on August 29, 2024. Since Amazon knows you guys need a bit more than a single episode, it will launch the first three episodes at once. After that, a new episode will come out every Thursday, concluding on October 3, 2024. There will be eight episodes in total. The titles for each episode are still unknown.

In 2021, it was announced that the second season filming would move from New Zealand to the United Kingdom. We were left in the dark for a while, but filming actually took place between October 2022 and June 2023.

If you’re curious about the future of the series, we know the plan is to have a total of five seasons, with possible spin-offs and additional content being a possibility. It is assumed Amazon MGM Studios has already started working on the third season. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick McKay and JD Payne have signed a new three-year contract, and they “have started to break the initial story outline.”

What to expect from season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

At the end of the first season, we learn that Halbrand isn’t who we all thought. All along, it was Sauron, hiding in plain sight. Of course, Season 2 is set to unfold the story, depicting Sauron’s rise, and the creation of more Rings of Power. This is the most important part of the story, as it is the beginning of this evil force, thousands of years before the main novels take place.

It seems Galadriel will find herself in trouble, after being wooed by Sauron to make more Rings of Power, despite her knowing the evil and destruction this could bring.

Additionally, we should see how Nori, the Harfoots, and the “stranger” make their way east. Maybe we will catch more clues about who this stranger actually is. Rumors say we can also expect the fall of Eregion, which should seriously impact the relationship between elves and dwarves.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 cast The cast of The Rings of Power season 2 will stay mostly the same. There will be some additions, though. And, of course, we will see much more of Sauron. Let’s go over the main cast to see how who is who. Charlie Vickers as Sauron, the Dark Lord who will bring chaos to Middle Earth.

as Sauron, the Dark Lord who will bring chaos to Middle Earth. Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, a very powerful royal elf leader.

as Galadriel, a very powerful royal elf leader. Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel, Queen of Númenor.

as Míriel, Queen of Númenor. Robert Aramayo as Elrond, a half-elf, bearer of the Elden ring Vilya, and master of Rivendell.

as Elrond, a half-elf, bearer of the Elden ring Vilya, and master of Rivendell. Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Prince of the Dwarven city of Khazad-dûm.

as Durin IV, Prince of the Dwarven city of Khazad-dûm. Sophia Nomvete as Disa, Durin IV’s wife, princess of the Dwarven princess of Khazad-dûm.

as Disa, Durin IV’s wife, princess of the Dwarven princess of Khazad-dûm. Peter Mullan as Durin III, Durin IV’s father, King of Durin’s Folk.

as Durin III, Durin IV’s father, King of Durin’s Folk. Maxim Baldry as Isildur, son of Elendil and one of the founders and rulers of Gondor.

as Isildur, son of Elendil and one of the founders and rulers of Gondor. Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, a Tirharad villager whom Arondir falls in love with.

as Bronwyn, a Tirharad villager whom Arondir falls in love with. Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, a Silvan Elf who watches over the Southlands and its people.

as Arondir, a Silvan Elf who watches over the Southlands and its people. Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, a Ñoldorin prince, ruler of Eregion in the Second Age, and a master smith.

as Celebrimbor, a Ñoldorin prince, ruler of Eregion in the Second Age, and a master smith. Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn, last King of Númenor.

as Pharazôn, last King of Númenor. Ema Horvath as Eärien, Isildur’s sister and daughter of Elendil.

as Eärien, Isildur’s sister and daughter of Elendil. Markella Kavenagh as Eleanor Brandyfoot or Nori, a Harfoot hobbit who was the first to find the “Stranger.”

as Eleanor Brandyfoot or Nori, a Harfoot hobbit who was the first to find the “Stranger.” Daniel Weyman as The Stranger, an unknown man who falls on Middle Earth in a meteorite.

as The Stranger, an unknown man who falls on Middle Earth in a meteorite. Geoff Morrell as Waldreg, a Tirharad pub worker who later becomes a commander in Adar’s forces.

as Waldreg, a Tirharad pub worker who later becomes a commander in Adar’s forces. Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo, Tirharad villager, son of Bronwyn.

as Theo, Tirharad villager, son of Bronwyn. Lloyd Owen as Elendil, Númenor citizen and son of Amandil, last Lord of Andúnië and leader of the Faithful.

as Elendil, Númenor citizen and son of Amandil, last Lord of Andúnië and leader of the Faithful. Alex Tarrant as Valandil, a Númenor citizen who volunteers to help Queen Regent Míriel in an expedition to Middle Earth.

as Valandil, a Númenor citizen who volunteers to help Queen Regent Míriel in an expedition to Middle Earth. Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, the last High King of the Ñoldor.

Where to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 The Rings of Power series is available exclusively through Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up here.

FAQs

Who is The Stranger in Rings Of Power? It’s still not 100% clear who The Stranger is. Some believe it may be Saruman the White, or one of the other three Wizards who appeared on Middle Earth in a similar fashion. Others believe it may be Gandalf the Gray, because The Stranger told Nori to follow her nose when in doubt. This is something Gandalf also told Merry in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Is Gandalf in Rings Of Power? Some believe The Stranger is Gandalf, but we aren’t sure of this. It seems unlikely, though, as Gandalf shouldn’t arrive to Middle Earth until the Third Age.

Is Rings of Power canon? There are different opinions on whether Rings of Power is canon to the other Tolkien stories. If we want to get technical, though, it really isn’t. While the story is definitely heavily based on Tolkien’s novels, the show’s creators have made some changes and additions.

When does Rings of Power take place? Rings of Power takes place during Middle Earth’s Second Age. The period lasted about 3,500 years, but the series plays with the timing a bit. It is said most of the show’s events take place around SA 1,500-1,700

Where was Rings of Power filmed? The first season of Rings of Power was filmed in New Zealand. The second season’s location was changed to the United Kingdom.

