Spotify is getting into AI podcasts, but not how you'd expect

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify has released a utility in beta to upload AI-generated podcasts to its platform.

The utility uses third-party AI agents to create podcasts and push them to the cloud.

Uploaded podcasts are only accessible on the account they were initially uploaded to.

Spotify is working to let you listen to AI-generated podcasts in its app. It’s not adding AI audio to its existing podcast streaming library, but instead launching a new beta tool that lets users upload personal audio to Spotify, positioning that capability as a way to access AI-generated podcasts through the app.

The streamer announced the new project in a blog post today. Spotify itself isn’t currently able to generate AI podcasts, but using a new command line interface (CLI) tool, users are able to push podcasts generated in other apps to Spotify, where they can then stream those audio files on demand.

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Spotify’s new CLI tool integrates with desktop AI agents like OpenClaw, Claude Code, or OpenAI Codex, giving those agents a means to save your personal media to your Spotify account. Once the CLI is set up and you’ve signed into your Spotify account, Spotify says you’ll be able to describe the podcast you want to your AI agent, which will then generate the podcast and upload it to Spotify.

Once uploaded, podcasts can only be accessed by your own account; they won’t show up in searches, and you can’t share them with other users.

It’s easy to imagine Spotify offering similar podcast-generation features natively in its own apps — the streamer’s got both real podcasts and a bunch of AI tools already, so generating podcasts using AI feels like a natural progression.

As of now, though, the option to listen to AI podcasts through Spotify is in beta. You can read more about it or get started for yourself at the utility’s GitHub page. “Eligible” accounts, both paid and free, are able to participate.

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