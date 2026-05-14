Netflix wants to create AI-made animated shorts for you to ignore

Netflix

TL;DR You may soon start seeing AI-produced animated shorts from Netflix on its streaming platform.

The company is building an internal studio called INKubator.

A job listing describes the studio as “our next-generation, creative-led, GenAI-native animation studio.”

Netflix is not new to using generative AI, as the company uses it to power various features, like natural language search. Whether you like it or not, it looks like the streamer will soon start serving you new content made with the same technology.

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According to Lowpass, Netflix is in the middle of building a new internal studio called INKubator, also known simply as INK. The goal of this studio is to create short-form animation produced by generative AI. Based on a few LinkedIn profiles, it appears that the studio was quietly established back in March.

At the moment, Netflix is filling in a variety of roles. There are various job listings for producers, software engineers, and CG artists. A job listing for the head of technology describes the studio as “our next-generation, creative-led, GenAI-native animation studio.”

While Netflix is still trying to staff the studio, it already has its leader. Stepping in as COO is Serrena Iyer, who was previously the director of content programming and strategy for animation at Netflix. Before coming to Netflix, Iyer had worked in strategy and operations roles at DreamWorks Animation, MRC Studios, and A24 Films.

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