The $60 Onn 4K Pro is so popular that scalpers are reselling it for double the price

TL;DR Less than a month after a messy launch, Walmart’s new Onn 4K Pro streaming box is already out of stock.

While limited supply may be to blame, scalpers are making it worse.

Instead of the regular $60 pricing, the devices are being resold on eBay and Facebook Marketplace for about $100.

And now, another dissatisfaction piles onto the lack of official confirmation. Users have recently been reporting that they’re unable to buy the more compelling product out of the two — the Onn 4K Pro, which was previously available for $60. A Reddit user says the streaming box is not available across Walmart stores within a 100-mile radius. We checked, and the product is currently marked as out of stock on the product page, although some users report getting lucky despite it showing as out of stock.

Walmart

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While Walmart’s unannounced launch could be considered one of the reasons behind the product being delisted, it appears that there’s another, more pressing reason. Walmart’s $60 Onn 4K Pro streaming box with Google TV and Matter support has seemingly been hoarded by scalpers, who are now selling it at inflated prices.

Redditor theColeHardTruth shared a glimpse of this phenomenon in their recent post, where they show the streaming box being sold for upwards of $90 on eBay. Some are being sold for even higher, at $99.99, excluding delivery.

Such listings are pervasive and can be easily found on eBay, while some have also been reposted to Facebook Marketplace for greater visibility.

A comment on the thread also highlights how Onn’s new 4K devices are now becoming attractive alternatives to Fire TV hardware, as Amazon is now clamping down on piracy with a more closed-down operating system.

Meanwhile, the Onn 4K Stick, which offers lower RAM and only a quarter of the storage, is available for purchase on Walmart. However, while some early users were able to grab them for as low as $20, they’re now listed for $40, which definitely robs them of the previous appeal.

If you can settle for a lower picture quality, Walmart also appears to be working on a 1080p variant, and we hope the retail giant doesn’t mess up its launch as it has with the Onn 4K devices.

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