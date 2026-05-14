YouTube is turning your TV into a storefront with Google Pay shopping

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has announced a new “Buy with Google Pay” feature for connected TVs at Brandcast 2026.

The feature lets you buy products shown in ads directly from your TV in just two clicks.

While this could make shopping more convenient, it may also make YouTube ads feel even more intrusive.

YouTube is taking another step toward turning your TV into a shopping platform. During its Brandcast 2026 event, the company announced a new “Buy with Google Pay” feature that will let connected TV users purchase products directly from ads without leaving their television screens.

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The feature is designed to work on TV platforms running the YouTube app, which includes smart TVs and streaming devices. According to YouTube, you’ll be able to complete purchases in “just two clicks” using Google Pay.

YouTube

YouTube has been working on these shoppable TV ads since last year. At the time, YouTube showed off interactive product feeds that appeared beside ads on TV screens, letting viewers browse items using their remote and then scan a QR code with their phone to buy products.

Now, it looks like YouTube is ready to take the next step by rolling out these shoppable ads on YouTube’s TV app.

While the feature is definitely convenient if you want to buy something you’ve just seen an ad for, it could also make impulse purchases dangerously easy.

YouTube’s growing focus on shopping features could also make the TV experience feel a lot more commercialized. Interactive ads that take up part of your TV screen are one thing, but direct checkout functionality could make those ads feel even harder to ignore.

The announcement is part of a larger set of advertising and AI-focused tools YouTube revealed at Brandcast 2026. The company also introduced AI-powered sponsorship matching, expanded creator affiliate tools, and new AI-powered ad video creation, powered by Google’s Gemini, Veo, and Nano Banana models.

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