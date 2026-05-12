Spotify is experiencing a service interruption right now, but the company is on the case

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is currently experience a service interruption.

The company is aware of user reports, and is actively investigating the cause.

Settling down for lunch and looking to unwind with some music, but can’t connect to Spotify? You’re not alone, as there’s currently an outage impacting Spotify users.

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Spotify’s status-tracking X account confirms the issue, and shares that the company is actively looking into it. At the moment, though, there’s no firm word on what might be causing it, what advice users might be able to take to avoid the problem, or any ETA from Spotify on an actual fix.

We’ll keep an eye on this one and update you with any progress on a resolution. In the meantime, maybe fill those blank minutes by tuning in to Google’s Android Show announcements!

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