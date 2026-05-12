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Streaming and entertainment

Walmart may already have another cheaper Google TV streamer on the way

After debuting the Onn 4K Streaming Stick 2026, Walmart now seems to be gearing up for a cheaper HD Google TV alternative.
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4 hours ago

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TL;DR
  • Walmart may be preparing an even cheaper Google TV streaming stick after recently launching its new Onn 4K Streaming Stick.
  • A newly spotted “Onn Full HD Streaming Device” passed through the FCC and appears nearly identical to Walmart’s 2023 $14 HD stick.
  • The biggest changes seem to be a new manufacturing partner and production moving from Vietnam to Mexico, rather than any major hardware upgrades.

Walmart only just started rolling out its new Onn 4K Streaming Stick, but it looks like another Google TV device may already be on its way.

As spotted by Lowpass, Walmart recently pushed a new “Onn Full HD Streaming Device” through the FCC. Based on the filings, the device appears almost identical to the company’s existing $14 Onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device that released back in 2023.

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This suggests that the new device might not be a true hardware refresh, but possibly a behind-the-scenes manufacturing change.

Walmart Onn full HD streaming stick 2026
FCC

The original 2023 stick was made by Luxshare, while the newly spotted version is being manufactured by Skyworth. Production also appears to have shifted from Vietnam to Mexico. Both companies are already known for producing Google TV hardware, so the changes may simply reflect Walmart adding more supply chain partners rather than introducing upgraded specs or new features.

Walmart just launched its new Onn 4K Streaming Stick for $39.98 in the US, positioning it as a compact Google TV option for people who miss the Chromecast with Google TV form factor.

If this newly spotted Full HD model ends up replacing the older 2023 stick, Walmart could soon have a broader Google TV lineup that spans everything from budget 1080p streaming to more capable 4K hardware, including the new 4K Pro Streaming box.

Walmart still appears committed to Google TV for these devices despite acquiring Vizio in 2024. At least for now, the company doesn’t seem interested in bringing Vizio’s SmartCast platform to standalone streaming hardware.

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