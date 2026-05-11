Spotify is broken for Google Cast devices, and there’s no easy fix yet

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TL;DR Spotify has confirmed that it’s probing a bug that causes Chromecast and Nest speakers to disappear from Spotify Connect on Android.

The issue is specific to Spotify, as Tidal, YouTube Music, Plex, and other apps still detect Cast devices normally.

If you’ve tried sending Spotify to your Nest speaker or Chromecast Audio recently and only saw a blank Connect menu, don’t rush to reset your router. You’re not the only one, and Spotify has finally acknowledged there’s a problem.

Over the weekend, Spotify confirmed that Google Cast devices, like Chromecast speakers, older Chromecast Audio units, and Nest smart speakers, are missing from Spotify Connect (via PiunikaWeb). The issue first appeared on community forums in 2024, but reports have surged recently on Reddit and Spotify’s support threads.

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Notably, this issue does not affect other services. Tidal, YouTube Music, and Plex continue to recognize Cast devices, indicating the problem is specific to Spotify’s Android app.

The root cause remains unclear. Spotify’s forum moderators have stated the issue “is being looked into,” but have not provided a timeline for a fix.

You can still start music by using a voice command with Google Assistant or by starting playback in the Google Home app. After the music begins, Spotify’s controls may start working again and let you manage your queue.

The only reliable fix so far is to roll back your Android Spotify app. Users on the truespotify subreddit found that versions 9.1.40.1486 and 9.1.42.1107, which you can get from APKMirror, bring back full Cast support. If you install one of these older versions, your speakers should show up again as usual.

It’s worth noting that installing old versions of apps isn’t for everyone. Spotify hasn’t mentioned when a permanent fix will be available. In the meantime, don’t spend your time rebooting your network. This issue is on Spotify to resolve.

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