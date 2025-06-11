Warning: Google will soon nerf the Pixel 6a’s battery due to an overheating issue

Arielle / Android Authority

TL;DR Google will soon warn Pixel 6a owners about a potential battery overheating issue, following multiple reports of the device catching fire.

A string we found in the latest Android beta states the phone’s battery capacity and charging speed will be limited after 400 charge cycles as a safety measure.

Given the serious risk of fire, users who see the warning are strongly advised to replace the battery or upgrade their phone immediately.

Google’s Pixel A-series offers some of the best value for money among Android phones. The line truly hit its stride with the Pixel 6a in July 2022, which brought Google’s flagship Tensor processor to a mid-range price point — a trend that continues today. While many people are still holding onto their Pixel 6a, which will receive software support until July 2027, it may be time to consider an upgrade, as Google is now warning of a potential battery overheating issue with the device.

We occasionally hear about smartphones catching fire or exploding. While these are often isolated incidents, sometimes they point to a more widespread, fundamental flaw in the device itself. This was the case for the Pixel 4a, which also suffered from battery overheating risks, forcing Google to release an update that throttled the device’s performance to mitigate the danger.

The problem with the Pixel 4a was so severe that Google offered free battery replacements or cash compensation to affected users. Australian authorities even issued a recall for the device, with the country’s Competition & Consumer Commission warning that “an overheating battery could pose a risk of fire and/or burns to a user.”

Now, it appears the same issue may be affecting the Pixel 6a. Over the past month, we’ve spotted two separate instances of the device catching fire — one in May and another just last week. A Reddit user and an Android Authority reader both separately shared gruesome photos of their melted Pixel 6a phones, painting a vivid picture of what can happen when a battery critically overheats.

At first, we weren’t sure if these were simply isolated incidents. However, given Google’s recent history with battery issues on the Pixel 4a and Pixel 7a, we were concerned. Unfortunately, our fears appear to be confirmed by new text found in the latest Android 16 beta.

Hidden within the Settings app of the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 release is a warning for Pixel 6a users about a “potential battery overheating issue.” The alert, which appears after the battery reaches 375 charge cycles, states that as a precaution, the device’s “battery capacity and charging performance will be reduced” once it hits 400 cycles.

Code Copy Text <string name="battery_tip_early_replacement_summary">Your battery has reached 375 charge cycles. Due to a potential battery overheating issue, when your battery reaches 400 charge cycles the battery capacity and charging performance will be reduced and battery replacement is recommended. Support options are available, visit <u>g.co/pixel/6abattery</u> for more information.</string> <string name="battery_tip_replacement_summary">Due to a potential battery overheating issue, battery capacity and charging performance are reduced, and battery replacement is recommended. Support options are available, visit <u>g.co/pixel/6abattery</u> for more information.</string>

Once performance is throttled, Google recommends replacing the battery and visiting g.co/pixel/6abattery for available support options. That support page isn’t live yet, so we have reached out to Google for more details on how it plans to handle Pixel 6a battery replacements.

If you own a Pixel 6a, we urge you to check for this warning under Settings > Battery > Battery health. If you see the alert, we strongly recommend replacing the battery or upgrading your device immediately. Battery fires are no joke and pose a serious threat to you and your home.

