Battery failures return to haunt Google's Pixel A lineup — now the Pixel 6a is catching fire

TL;DR Multiple reports reveal instances of the Google Pixel 6a catching fire, often while charging overnight with off-brand chargers.

Battery-related incidents have plagued various A-series models, including battery swelling in the Pixel 7a and overheating risks in the Pixel 4a.

The Pixel 9a’s release was delayed due to an unspecified “component quality issue.” Afterward, Google released the phone with a mandatory battery health update that will reduce battery capacity and charging speed over time to maintain long-term battery health.

Pixel 9a teardowns have also revealed excessive adhesive used in securing the battery, making it difficult to remove without damage.

Pixel A-series users can’t seem to catch a break with battery issues these days. After the Pixel 4a’s infamous “battery update of death,” Google also recently started offering free battery replacements for Pixel 7a users with a swollen battery. Now, a few reports have emerged of battery explosions for the Pixel 6a.

Reddit user zaliver shared that their Pixel 6a “spontaneously combusted” in the middle of the night. The phone was charging overnight using an off-brand charger, though the user claims that they had been using the charger for over a year with the phone with no issues. The Pixel 6a was in a case at the time.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about battery fires on the Pixel 6a. In December 2024, Reddit user GroundAny1309 also complained about their Pixel 6a catching fire while charging overnight using an off-brand charger, though they didn’t present any images for the issue. Last month, another user complained about their Pixel 6a catching fire on Google’s support forums. The user claims the device was sitting idle when it burst into flames, and in the images, we can see a rugged case on the phone, cases which are notorious for not dissipating heat quick enough.

Swollen phone batteries are a dangerous but unfortunately common problem that plagues all smartphone OEMs. If the swollen battery gets accidentally punctured, it will catch fire. Phones can also catch fire if other battery and charging-related parts malfunction, which is why users are advised to stick to chargers and charging cables from reputable manufacturers. Off-brand chargers can compromise your safety, though the phone OEM is also responsible for building enough protective measures within the phone to prevent any untoward incident.

Unfortunately for Google, there seems to be a pattern to battery issues on the Pixel A-series. The company did not share the technical details on the Pixel 4a’s infamous battery update. However, we know from a product safety recall notice that the Pixel 4a’s battery is at risk of overheating, which poses a risk of fire and/or burns to a user.

It doesn’t look good for the new Pixel 9a, either. YouTuber Zac from JerryRigEverything raised a red flag over the Pixel 9a’s battery, mentioning how it is secured within the phone with too much adhesive, making it extremely difficult to remove and replace. That isn’t great news for the phone’s longevity, as you risk damage to the phone, or worse, to the battery, during a battery replacement. Unfortunately, chances are that you’d want a battery replacement eventually, as the Pixel 9a comes with a new and mandatory battery health feature that will decrease the battery’s runtime and charging speed over time, in order to manage its long-term health and performance. Google didn’t confirm a correlation, but the Pixel 9a’s release was delayed due to an unspecified “component quality issue.”

We’ve contacted Google for a statement on the Pixel 6a’s above-mentioned battery fire issues. We’ll keep you updated if and when we learn more. If you are using a Pixel A-series phone, we recommend sticking with Google-branded chargers and charging cables.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.