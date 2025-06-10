Android 16 QPR1 beta 2 is here, with Pixel's DeX competitor and more

TL;DR Google has announced the release of Android 16 QPR1 beta 2.

The new beta software brings a desktop mode when connected to an external display.

The update also brings desktop windowing functionality to tablets.

Google launched Android 16 QPR1 beta 1 last month, giving us our first official look at the company’s new Material 3 Expressive design language. Now, the company has announced the release of Android 16 QPR1 beta 2.

Perhaps the most notable addition is a desktop mode, dubbed connected displays. This follows in the footsteps of Samsung DeX by offering a PC-like environment when connected to an external display. Google says the feature is available on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 families and can be enabled by visiting developer settings and tapping desktop experience features.

What else is available in Android 16 QPR1 beta 2?

This new beta also brings desktop windowing functionality to tablets (seen above), allowing users to run multiple apps at once in resizable windows. Best of all, this feature ties into the desktop mode as well, allowing one desktop to span the external display and tablet screen.

“The two displays then function as one continuous system, allowing app windows, content, and the cursor to move freely between the displays,” the search giant explained.

Supplied by Google

Two other notable features in this update include custom keyboard shortcuts and taskbar overflow (seen above). The latter delivers a pop-up carousel of your apps if the taskbar is full.

These features follow other confirmed Android 16 QPR1 additions, such as the Material 3 Expressive visual style, improved HDR brightness controls, and wallpaper suggestions from Google Photos. This isn’t the only notable Android release today, as Google has also just released the stable version of Android 16.

