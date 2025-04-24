Pixel 7a battery swelling? Google now offers free replacements and cold hard cash

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is offering a one-time free battery replacement for Pixel 7a units affected by battery swelling in select countries.

Users outside supported regions can get appeasement offers that include up to $456 cash or a $300 Pixel discount, depending on warranty status.

Affected users can use Google’s IMEI-based assessment tool to see if their Pixel 7a is covered.

Google has announced a battery replacement program for Pixel 7a devices with swollen batteries. The company has acknowledged that some Pixel 7a units are impacted by “unexpected” battery swelling, and if that’s the case with your phone, you can now claim a one-time free battery replacement from the company. Google is also offering other appeasement options for affected Pixel 7a users who are unable to take advantage of the battery replacement program due to a lack of availability in their country or other reasons.

Who is eligible for the Pixel 7a battery replacement program? Google has a handy assessment tool to check which devices are eligible for the Pixel 7a battery replacement program. The tool requires users to input certain details, such as their phone’s IMEI number, to determine whether their device is eligible for a free battery replacement. The company probably knows exactly which batches of Pixel 7a phones are affected by the problem. Looking at the list of countries Google has shared, it seems like users are facing the issue almost everywhere the Pixel 7a was sold.

The battery replacement program itself is only available in the following countries, with walk-in or mail-in options available, while battery supplies last: United States (Mail-in repair option available)

India (Mail-in repair option available)

Canada

United Kingdom

Germany

Japan

Singapore Others who purchased their devices in Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Switzerland, or other European countries can choose one of Google’s appeasement options for affected Pixel 7a units. Users in countries where the mail-in option isn’t available may also be eligible for the appeasement options.

Appeasement options for Pixel 7a battery swelling issue Google will tell you if you’re eligible for one of the following appeasement options instead of a free battery replacement when you visit this registration page and share your device details:

Out-of-warranty appeasement options $200 USD (converted to your local currency) payment.

$300 USD (converted to your local currency) is a Google hardware discount code applicable towards purchasing another Pixel phone on the Google Store (as available).

Under warranty appeasement options $456 USD (converted to your local currency) payment.

How to check for battery swelling on your Pixel 7a Google says you need to check for the following signs and symptoms if you suspect your Pixel 7a is affected by the battery swelling issue: Visible device swelling: The phone might appear thicker than usual, or the back cover might be bulging out.

Phone cover bulging or separating from the device: Gaps or openings along the edges of the phone indicate this.

The phone’s battery drains significantly faster than usual, even with minimal use, or it completely fails to charge. There are numerous reports on Reddit from users who have noticed their Pixel 7a batteries swell up. If you’re one of them and have experienced any of the aforementioned issues, make sure to take advantage of the amends Google is offering.