Disturbing photos show yet another Pixel 6a melting due to battery overheating

TL;DR Android Authority was contacted by a reader who saw their Google Pixel 6a melt due to an overheating battery — a trend plaguing A-series Pixels for some time now.

Google is issuing a Pixel 8a as a replacement for the user.

The A-series of Pixel phones is where Google launches its mid-range takes on premium Pixel flagships. They end up being some of the best Android phones you can get. While the series has been rightfully lauded for packing incredible Pixel-exclusive features into inexpensive hardware, a more disturbing trend has plagued the line recently: overheating batteries that literally melt the phone. Recently, Arielle, an Android Authority reader, reached out to us with photos of a Google Pixel 6a that had been totally destroyed in just such an event.

As with other similar situations, Arielle’s Pixel 6a was charging with a non-OEM charger when it sounded off an overheating alert. This happened while she was sleeping at around 4:00 AM, which woke her up. However, this warning sound didn’t give her much time, as Arielle heard a popping noise immediately after and smelled burning. Rushing to the phone, she found that it was already too late, as the device’s case had melted into her clothes, the display had separated from the chassis, and the internal components had all been destroyed.

Check out the photo gallery below to see the damage.

Google Pixel 6a melting photos

Arielle purchased the phone through Google Fi in 2023. Once she had made sure the device wouldn’t burn down her house, she contacted Fi support to explain the situation. After going through hours of chats, including sharing the above photos with various representatives, she was eventually told that a specialist would be reaching out to her.

In the late evening that same day, Arielle received the email you see below:

Arielle / Android Authority

The email says that Arielle will receive a Google Pixel 8a as a replacement. This is interesting considering the Pixel 9a is the newer and better device. For someone whose phone literally melted while she slept, you’d think Google would provide the latest and greatest in the A-series — or even a Pixel 9 Pro.

Regardless, we’re happy that Arielle and her family are safe and that no significant damage occurred to her home. However, based on this event and previous similar ones, it’s becoming clear that if you own a Pixel 6a, you should think about upgrading sooner rather than later. Likewise, we’re surprised Google hasn’t already done a recall, considering the high potential of an event like this causing some serious damage to someone’s life or property.

